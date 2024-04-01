DoorDash Adds Lowe’s as First Home Improvement Retail Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), the local commerce platform, is excited to announce a new partnership with Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW), to offer on-demand delivery from over 1,700 stores nationwide. This partnership marks DoorDash’s first foray into the home improvement category and builds on the significant selection offerings on the platform, with more than 99% of its monthly consumers in the U.S. having access to a retailer on DoorDash.

“We’re excited to welcome Lowe’s to DoorDash as our first national home improvement retailer,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals, at DoorDash. “Just in time for spring, consumers can shop for everything from gardening tools to spring cleaning essentials. Lowe’s is also the go-to store for DIY customers. Our partnership enables consumers with quick access to must-have tools and last-minute materials to complete projects of all sizes. With Lowe’s on the marketplace, we add to the great selection of everyday essentials that consumers rely on for on-demand delivery on DoorDash.”

“As Lowe’s continues its omnichannel journey, expanding same-day delivery options helps us meet our customers where they are,” said Neelima Sharma, senior vice president, digital commerce and technology at Lowe’s. “Our collaboration with DoorDash unlocks an opportunity for us to reach new DIY customers who are shopping directly on the DoorDash app, helping them get everything they need for spring.”

Lowe’s products can now be purchased directly on the DoorDash app, helping consumers easily shop for everyday items they need delivered same-day. All participating Lowe’s stores will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fee on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.*

On DoorDash, consumers can stock up on everything in their neighborhood, including groceries, retail, flowers, food, and more, whenever, and however, is best for them. DoorDash now has more than 150,000 non-restaurant stores across our Marketplaces and Platform Services, globally. As of year-end 2023, 1 in 5 monthly active consumers had ordered from a non-restaurant category. In addition, DoorDash saved users an estimated 446 million hours in 2023, giving them time back for other activities or to be more productive in their daily lives.

For more information on DoorDash and Lowe’s, please visit DoorDash.com and Lowes.com.

About DoorDash:

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

About Lowe's:

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe’s operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe’s supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

*DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.