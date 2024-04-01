UPS Announces Significant Partnership Expansion with USPS

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced the company has been awarded a significant air cargo contract by the United Stated Postal Service (USPS). This award is effective immediately and greatly expands the existing relationship between the two organizations. Following a transition period, UPS will become the USPS’s primary air cargo provider and move the majority of USPS air cargo in the US.

“Together UPS and USPS have developed an innovative solution that is mutually beneficial and complements our unique, reliable and efficient integrated network,” said UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol B. Tome.

