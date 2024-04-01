2seventy bio Announces Completion of Oncology and Autoimmune Pipeline Divestiture to Regeneron

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2seventy bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSVT), announced today the completion of the asset purchase agreement (“APA”) by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the APA, Regeneron has acquired all oncology and autoimmune research and development programs and has hired approximately 160 employees from 2seventy bio as part of their newly launched cell medicines business. Going forward, 2seventy bio will focus exclusively on the commercialization and development of Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), its BCMA-targeted CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma, in collaboration with their partner Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS).

“With the completion of the Regeneron transaction, 2seventy officially embarks on our new strategic path forward to focus on unlocking the value of Abecma,” said Chip Baird, CEO. “We are pleased to have successfully transitioned our innovative cell therapy pipeline to Regeneron and excited for the team members who have joined Regeneron Cell Medicines to continue their important work of developing new treatments for people with cancer. We are also extremely excited about our own future with the potential to bring Abecma to more patients in earlier lines.”

Based on the Company’s recent strategic actions, 2seventy bio includes approximately 65 full-time, permanent employees, primarily in quality and supporting functions. With the resulting cost savings from reduced headcount and the sale of the pipeline assets to Regeneron, 2seventy bio has extended cash runway beyond 2027. The Company will continue to support quality control of lentiviral vector (LVV) for Abecma.

