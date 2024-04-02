Henry Schein Presents THRIVELIVE 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced today that it will host THRIVELIVE™ 2024, the Company’s annual dental event that celebrates innovation and community and provides a one-of-a-kind educational experience for dental professionals to learn how to grow their practices. This year’s THRIVELIVE will take place at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada, from May 2-4, 2024.

For the fourth consecutive year, THRIVELIVE will offer a comprehensive program designed to empower all dental professionals. This year's event will provide unparalleled access to:

Cutting-Edge Education: Gain insights and practical knowledge through a wide range of courses and workshops relevant to all aspects of dentistry, including software training, team development, health and wellness, hygiene protocols, business and practice management.

Gain insights and practical knowledge through a wide range of courses and workshops relevant to all aspects of dentistry, including software training, team development, health and wellness, hygiene protocols, business and practice management. Hands-on Technology Experience: Explore the latest dental technologies and equipment from leading manufacturers. Gain firsthand experience through interactive demonstrations to discover how these advancements can optimize practice workflows.

Explore the latest dental technologies and equipment from leading manufacturers. Gain firsthand experience through interactive demonstrations to discover how these advancements can optimize practice workflows. Unveiling Henry Schein Solutions: Discover the unique suite of services, solutions, and products offered by Henry Schein, specifically designed to support a dental practice's success.

Discover the unique suite of services, solutions, and products offered by Henry Schein, specifically designed to support a dental practice's success. Networking Opportunities: Connect and collaborate with peers from across the dental field. Build valuable relationships and exchange knowledge, fostering a sense of community within the dental profession.

THRIVELIVE will include two General Sessions featuring prominent business and clinical leaders, more than 80 presentations, and 12 workshops offered to all attendees. These curated courses provide dental teams an opportunity to enhance their skills, knowledge, and capabilities to help drive better patient care and a more profitable office.

“As we celebrate the fourth year of delivering the THRIVELIVE experience, we are excited once again to bring together the best and brightest dental professionals and thought leaders to create a truly unique event for the entire dental team,” stated Mark Hillebrandt, Chief Digital Revenue Officer of Henry Schein. “At Henry Schein, our commitment remains unwavering, providing dental professionals with an unparalleled educational experience that equips each attendee with the latest knowledge and technologies, empowering every individual to make informed decisions about their practices.”

THRIVELIVE will also feature entertainment events included in the attendee’s ticket price, such as the “THRIVELIVE Bash” at Drai’s Night Club and “LIVE! @ THRIVELIVE,” headlined by renowned actor and comedian Ray Romano.

Additionally, this year THRIVELIVE will partner with TeamSmile, a non-profit organization that provides children in need an impactful dental experience through the power of sports, to bring awareness to and engage dental professionals in this mission.

To learn more about THRIVELIVE 2024, visit https://thrivelive2024.com/.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.3 billion in 2023, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.