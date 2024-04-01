Orion Group Partners with Leading Plumbing Service Provider, L.A. Hydro-Jet & Rooter Service

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial facility services business, announced today that it has partnered with L.A. Hydro-Jet & Rooter Service (“L.A. Hydro-Jet”). L.A. Hydro-Jet is a leading plumbing business offering drain cleaning, jetting, and sewer repair solutions to commercial facilities throughout Southern California. Orion is building leading national providers by partnering with exceptional family-owned facility services businesses and by providing resources to help fuel their next chapter of growth. L.A. Hydro-Jet joins Orion’s national light mechanical service provider, Helios Service Partners, further expanding the business’ service breadth and geographic reach. Imperial Capital acted as exclusive advisor to L.A. Hydro-Jet throughout the partnership process.

Founded as a one-man operation in 1992 by Dan Baldwin, L.A. Hydro-Jet has now served over 70,000 customers as the preferred vendor for apartment and commercial property managers in Southern California. L.A. Hydro-Jet specializes in high-end commercial and industrial drain cleaning services, with decades of expertise repairing advanced equipment. Tim McCormick will join L.A. Hydro-Jet as President.

“Over the last 30 years, Dan and his team have built a wonderful business with a reputation for superior service in the greater Los Angeles and Orange County areas. We're thrilled to build on that reputation across the full scope of plumbing services,” said Rob Casper, Regional President of Helios Service Partners.

“The partnership with Helios has been amazing. We share the same values and culture that has made us the leading provider of drain cleaning for Los Angeles and Orange County areas,” said Alex Espitia, L.A. Hydro-Jet Service Director. “In the short period of time since the partnership started, Helios has provided us with the resources and knowledge to be able to expand our services and capabilities to be a greater value to our customers. The vision for the future is exciting for the team and we’re looking forward to the growth of L.A. Hydro-Jet.”

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with market leading family-owned service providers. Through its People First approach, Orion supports locally managed operations through investments in recruiting and training and strives to create unmatched growth opportunities for its people. Orion was founded by Will Adams, Isaiah Brown, and Max Agranoff in 2019. For more information, please visit www.OrionServicesGroup.com or reach out to Nicole Zivkovic (nicole@orionservicesgroup.com) to learn more about Orion and how we can support your business.

About L.A. Hydro-Jet

L.A. Hydro-Jet prides itself on its core values – integrity and customer satisfaction – and has become a market-leading plumbing and drain cleaning provider through its dedication to delivering outstanding service. Offering an expansive range of service capabilities from grease trap cleaning to hydro-jetting to sewer repair, L.A. Hydro-Jet is a one-stop shop for all plumbing needs.