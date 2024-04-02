Merz Enters Asset Purchase Agreement With a US-Based Biotech Company

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merz Therapeutics, a business of Frankfurt-based Merz Group, has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire two commercial medicines from NASDAQ-listed Acorda Therapeutics. Closing of the transaction would significantly contribute to the accelerated growth strategy of Merz Therapeutics.

“Our specialty-neurology focused business Merz Therapeutics has developed very well in recent years. This investment would add significantly to Merz Therapeutics growth strategy and expand our portfolio in the field of movement disorders and neurodegeneration. In addition, it will strengthen the market position in North America” says Jörg Bergler, COO of the Merz Group. "We are excited about the development of Merz Therapeutics and are convinced that the purchase of the two drugs - one for the treatment of OFF phases of Parkinson's disease (PD) and one for the treatment of gait disorders in multiple sclerosis - would be of great value to both physicians and patients."

The acquisition will be processed through a court structured 363 sale process under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, where Merz Therapeutics will provide the opening in the auction. The purchase price offered by Merz is USD 185 million. The completion of the sale process is expected in June 2024, with any sale subject to court approval.

For the family-owned Merz Group, headquartered in Frankfurt, this investment would be the third transaction in the US in just over 10 years and the second time with a NASDAQ-listed company. "Merz has grown strongly in recent years - organically, but also through strategic acquisitions, especially in North America. We have solid experience in both the acquisition and integration of US companies or products. As a German-based but global company, we are very interested in innovative acquisitions, on a global scale," concludes Jörg Bergler.

Stefan König, CEO of Merz Therapeutics, adds, “As a patient-focused, innovative company we recognize the responsibility of providing continued patient care and support for Acorda’s well-established and innovative therapies and see this as an optimal potential portfolio expansion that underscores our ambition in key therapeutic areas.”

About Merz Group

Merz Group is a global, diversified company in the healthcare sector based in Frankfurt, Germany. Family-owned for over 116 years, the company is distinguished by its commitment to innovation, long-term perspective, and focus on profitable growth. Merz Group includes the businesses Merz Aesthetics, Merz Therapeutics, Merz Consumer Care, Merz Real Estate, and Merz Financial Investments. The company employs 4,337 people (as of the 22/23 financial year) in 28 countries worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.merz.com.

About Merz Therapeutics

Merz Therapeutics GmbH is dedicated to improving the lives of patients around the world. With its relentless research, development, and culture of innovation, Merz Therapeutics strives to serve unmet patient needs and realize better outcomes. Merz Therapeutics seeks to address the unique needs of people who suffer from movement disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, liver disease, and other health conditions that severely impact patients’ quality of life.

Merz Therapeutics is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany and is represented in more than 90 countries, with a North America affiliate based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Merz Therapeutics GmbH is part of the Merz Group. Please visit www.merztherapeutics.com