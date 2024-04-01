Dillard’s Launches Caelynn Bell for Gianni Bini

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (“the Company”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce the launch of Caelynn Bell for Gianni Bini, a limited-edition capsule collection designed with nationally known style and travel tastemaker, Caelynn Bell. The collaboration is a completely versatile, elevated collection of dresses, separates and footwear perfect for everyday to special occasion spring and summer wardrobing. Caelynn Bell for Gianni Bini is now available exclusively in Dillard’s stores nationwide and online at dillards.com.

Caelynn Bell shares, “I am thrilled to announce the release of this collection! Collaborating with Gianni Bini and Dillard’s has been an absolute dream come true. My goal was to create a diverse range of pieces that cater to every aspect of your spring and summer wardrobe. From effortless vacation dresses to romantic options for date nights, as well as stylish outfits for both work and happy hour, this collection offers versatility. These pieces seamlessly integrate with your existing wardrobe, allowing for endless mix and match possibilities. Get ready to elevate your style with this extraordinary collection!”

About Caelynn Bell

Caelynn Bell, formerly Miller-Keyes, rose to prominence on the hit reality franchise, The Bachelor. She later returned for season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise where she met her now husband Dean Bell while captivating the audience with her charm and grace. Since departing from the show, Caelynn has become a prominent figure within the creator space, known for her impeccable fashion sense and globe-trotting adventures, which she shares with her followers across popular social media platforms. Alongside her husband, Caelynn is dedicated to advocating for charitable causes, particularly those supporting children with disabilities and senior dog adoption. Whether she's exploring breathtaking vistas or dazzling in stylish ensembles, Caelynn continues to inspire her audience with her zest for life and commitment to making a difference in the world. Follow Caelynn on Instagram @caelynnbell.

About Gianni Bini

Gianni Bini, Dillard’s largest ladies’ contemporary brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel. The mission of Gianni Bini is to always be on the forefront of fashion, offering styles that exude high quality and satiate the contemporary customers constant craving for the newest, most cutting-edge trends. Gianni Bini aspires to always offer fresh, yet seasonally relevant collections that cater to all aspects of the contemporary woman’s life. Follow Gianni Bini on Instagram @giannibiniofficial. Follow Dillard’s @dillards.