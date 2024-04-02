YesCare has Joined Leading Multiagency Initiative on Opioid Use

MONTGOMERY, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YesCare, pioneer and foremost provider of correctional healthcare in the United States as a company built on more than 40 years of innovation and earned expertise in the industry, has in partnership with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) been named to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Policy Academy on Advancing Medication for Opioid Use Disorders in State Prisons.

This multiagency initiative focused on Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) in prisons will be a collaboration led by SAMHSA (the federal agency charged with advancing behavioral health since 1992) along with YesCare, ADOC, the Alabama Department of Mental Health, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole, and the State Opioid Treatment Authority.

SAMHSA said in a statement, “SAMHSA's Policy Academy on Advancing Medication for Opioid Use Disorders (MOUD) in State Prisons underscores the critical importance of states providing this lifesaving treatment to people throughout their incarceration. The Policy Academy is a part of the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to address the opioid overdose epidemic and to support recovery among Americans experiencing substance use disorders. SAMHSA is pleased to be working with the 10 participating state departments of corrections to help them implement or expand access to MOUD across their facilities.”

MAT is defined as the use of medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a whole-patient approach to the treatment of substance use disorders.

“Through this partnership, Alabama will be on the leading edge of MAT implementation, and success here will allow for an optimized roll out of improved programs nationwide,” said Jeff Sholey, CEO of YesCare. “To be selected by SAMHSA for this initiative reflects a true testament to the partnership we share with ADOC, and the common dedication we have in helping those with Opioid Use Disorders. Alabama is truly positioning itself to be the national standard in this space.”

“We are proud to be a partner in this ongoing fight against addiction and drug abuse inside the state’s correctional facilities,” said John Hamm, ADOC Commissioner. “Partners like YesCare who are committed to actionable solutions are imperative to success and improved outcomes in Alabama.”

Steve Tomlin, YesCare’s Chief Strategic Officer, added, “The prevalence of opioid use disorder in correctional facilities presents multifaceted challenges at the complex intersection of public health and criminal justice. Our goal is to use opportunities like this to further advance our model into the national model that delivers the best results throughout incarcerated populations.”

Added Tomlin, “YesCare’s work in MAT has been heralded as a national model and gold standard in service. We believe further increasing MAT programs in Alabama’s prisons will reduce recidivism, improve post-release reintegration, increase public safety, and lower societal costs associated with reincarceration often attributed to opioid use disorder.”

YesCare has continually innovated with MAT to combat the opioid epidemic. It previously created training, via Lean Six Sigma, to increase proficiency with withdrawal protocols and MAT Maintenance/Induction processes. Training includes healthcare professionals as well as our correctional partners. Patient education and reentry services provide our patients with the tools and resources that are essential in managing their addiction.

For more information on YesCare, please visit yescarecorp.com.

