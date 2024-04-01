CHARGE! and ABC Owned Television Stations Enter Into New Network Affiliation Agreement

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Broadcast Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced a new broadcast affiliate distribution agreement with ABC Owned Television Stations that will make CHARGE!, one of Sinclair’s free, over-the-air, national broadcast TV networks, available on ABC Owned Television Stations’ Diginet 3.

Beginning today, CHARGE!, which features a lineup of the biggest police procedural franchises in TV history, including Law & Order: Criminal Intent and CSI NY, will launch on the following ABC Owned Television Stations: WABC-TV New York channel 7.3, KABC-TV Los Angeles channel 7.3, WLS-TV Chicago channel 7.3, WPVI-TV Philadelphia channel 6.3, KTRK-TV Houston channel 13.3, , KGO-TV San Francisco channel 7.3, WTVD-TV Raleigh Durham channel 11.3 and KFSN-TV Fresno channel 30.3.

CHARGE!’s move into the big 4 network channel positions in the country’s largest markets, adds over four million new, over-the-air TV households as well as 3.73 million new pay TV/cable households. With the addition of this distribution agreement, CHARGE! can now be seen over-the-air in 109 U.S. markets, including nine of the Top-10 markets.

"We are thrilled to launch CHARGE! and broaden our partnership with ABC Owned Television Stations. Sinclair continues to grow our multicast networks and securing big- 4 network row positioning for the launch of CHARGE! on all eight ABC powerhouse stations was a key strategic initiative," said Lee Schlazer, SVP, of Distribution.

As previously announced, this agreement continues Sinclair's investment and expansion of its multicast networks through the addition of distribution partners and successful programming with iconic franchises throughout the networks’ lineups which continues to drive double-digit annual audience growth.

For more information, program schedules and a location finder, please visit: https://watchcharge.com/watch-live/#find-channel

About Sinclair Broadcast Group:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About ABC Owned Television Stations:

Disney Entertainment Television’s eight owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. Collectively No. 1 across all U.S. television households, the eight stations are comprised of WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KTRK-TV Houston, KGO-TV San Francisco, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno. With WABC-NY, they produce the #1 syndicated daytime series in the country, "Live with Kelly and Mark," and with KABC- LA, we produce the leading syndicated entertainment brand ABC "On the Red Carpet."

The stations also deliver locally sourced storytelling to millions of viewers via its streaming channels that feature 24/7 local news coverage, breaking news, weather forecasts, exclusive premium content and feel-good stories from ABC’s award-winning “Localish.” The ABC Owned Television Stations ended 2023 with the most streaming minutes among its competitors, and have continued to lead into 2024. They are also the leading local station group on social media reaching more than 34 million people across platforms, including 4 stations that have reached Gold Creator Status on YouTube.

