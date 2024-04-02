Rémy Cointreau Successfully Renews and Increases Its Syndicated Credit Line to €180 Million

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) announces the successful renewal of its Revolving Credit Facility for an amount increased to €180 million and a maturity of 5 years (March 2029), with two one-year extension options, subject to approval by the lenders.

This new facility agreement is signed with a consortium of 8 core relationship banks (Société Générale, Natixis, Crédit Agricole, BNP Paribas, CIC, HSBC, Banque Palatine and Deutsche Bank) and is part of the renewal of the existing syndicated loan of €100 million, coming to maturity on July 2025.

Rémy Cointreau is thus increasing the size of its credit facility from €100 to €180 million. Combined with the completion of a private placement last September, this operation completes the extension of the maturity of its debt and strengthens its financial flexibility.

The transaction was largely oversubscribed, illustrating the significant interest from its banking partners and their confidence in the Group’s financial strength.

Rémy Cointreau has mandated Société Générale to coordinate this transaction.

