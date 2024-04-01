WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME INTRODUCE NEW COLLECTIONS WITH GLOBAL LUXURY LIFESTYLE BRAND AERIN

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer announced today, the expansion of the popular AERIN collaboration with two new collections. Designed in collaboration with Aerin Lauder, the new AERIN for Williams Sonoma and AERIN for Williams Sonoma Home collections feature a robust assortment of products ranging from tabletop and entertaining pieces to outdoor furniture and embroidered pillows.

The exclusive new collections bring Lauder’s signature style and love for entertaining directly to customers’ homes. Inspired by her garden in East Hampton, the tabletop pieces combine blues and greens with a floral motif. The expansion of the AERIN for Williams Sonoma Home collection includes additional outdoor furniture pieces that features all-weather wicker designed in the elevated but relaxed style of the home.

“Summertime entertaining is my favorite and the new AERIN for Williams Sonoma collections reflect the best of those moments,” said Founder & Creative Director of AERIN, Aerin Lauder. “While the collection is inspired by my garden in Long Island and the furniture was created based on the details of a wicker basket that belonged to my mother, the collections are infused with my own memories and entertaining essentials, as well as the ethos of the AERIN brand.”

“Our team was able to work with Aerin to design collections for Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma Home that embrace Aerin’s signature style and combine thoughtful design details with playful pops of color,” said Williams Sonoma President Felix Carbullido. “The AERIN collection elevates outdoor spaces and provides stylish solutions for summer entertaining.”

The AERIN for Williams Sonoma collection includes:

Blue Swirl Glassware , Mouth-blown glass finished with hand-painted rims to add a bold touch and elevates any occasion. Starting at $79.95 (set of four).

, Mouth-blown glass finished with hand-painted rims to add a bold touch and elevates any occasion. Starting at $79.95 (set of four). Confetti Tumblers, Crafted of mouth-blown glass and finished with hand-painted confetti dots and a blue rim. $79.95 (set of four).

Crafted of mouth-blown glass and finished with hand-painted confetti dots and a blue rim. $79.95 (set of four). Garden Bouquet Dinnerware, Glazed stoneware featuring hand-painted blooms, flowering vines and scalloped silhouettes, the collection includes a charger, platter, dinner, and salad plates. Starting at $59.95.

Glazed stoneware featuring hand-painted blooms, flowering vines and scalloped silhouettes, the collection includes a charger, platter, dinner, and salad plates. Starting at $59.95. Braided Woven Charger, Handcrafted in a wheel pattern and finished with a braided exterior and protective lacquered finish for easy cleaning. $29.95 (each).

Handcrafted in a wheel pattern and finished with a braided exterior and protective lacquered finish for easy cleaning. $29.95 (each). Braided Woven Napkin Ring, Individually handcrafted from natural rattan and finished with lacquer for easy cleaning. $29.95 (set of four).

Individually handcrafted from natural rattan and finished with lacquer for easy cleaning. $29.95 (set of four). Scalloped Linens, Scalloped edging, and fresh, sunny hues, finished with decorative embroidery, the collection includes a placement and napkin both, available in light blue and green. Starting at $49.95 (set of four).

Scalloped edging, and fresh, sunny hues, finished with decorative embroidery, the collection includes a placement and napkin both, available in light blue and green. Starting at $49.95 (set of four). Gingham Napkins, Cotton gingham napkins, reminiscent of outdoor picnics and warm sunny months, these napkins feature mitered corners for a tailored finished and are available in light blue and green. $49.95 (set of four).

Cotton gingham napkins, reminiscent of outdoor picnics and warm sunny months, these napkins feature mitered corners for a tailored finished and are available in light blue and green. $49.95 (set of four). Swirl Candle, Features top notes of tuberose paired with the warm, woodsy fragrance of santal, made of soy-blend wax with a clean-burning cotton wick and comes in a reusable glass holder with a blue rim. $79.95 (each).

The AERIN for Williams Sonoma Home collection includes:

Jane Outdoor Embroidery Pillow , Embroidered vines adorn the pillows with tropical inspiration and tailored from a smooth weave that resists water and fading. Available in cream and green. $69.00 (each).

, Embroidered vines adorn the pillows with tropical inspiration and tailored from a smooth weave that resists water and fading. Available in cream and green. $69.00 (each). Spiral Glass Bath Collection, Spirals of clear crystalline glass put an elegant spin on everyday essentials, the collection includes a soap dispenser, tissue box cover, toothbrush holder, vanity tray, wastebasket, and water carafe. Starting at $75.00.

Spirals of clear crystalline glass put an elegant spin on everyday essentials, the collection includes a soap dispenser, tissue box cover, toothbrush holder, vanity tray, wastebasket, and water carafe. Starting at $75.00. Pink Onyx Bath Collection, Handcrafted from a single block of pink stone featuring yellow and brown highlights, the collection includes soap dispenser, tissue box cover, toothbrush holder, vanity tray, and wastebasket. Starting at $75.00.

Handcrafted from a single block of pink stone featuring yellow and brown highlights, the collection includes soap dispenser, tissue box cover, toothbrush holder, vanity tray, and wastebasket. Starting at $75.00. Coral Round Wall Mirror, Delicate organic structure of coral reimagined in this eye-catching mirror adding a graceful focal point to bedrooms, dining rooms and entryways. $795.00.

Delicate organic structure of coral reimagined in this eye-catching mirror adding a graceful focal point to bedrooms, dining rooms and entryways. $795.00. East Hampton Outdoor Furniture Collection, Echoes the relaxed style of Lauder’s Hamptons home, this collection combines all-weather resin wicker with a sturdy, rust-resistant powder-coated metal frame. The collection includes a sofa, club chair, coffee table, dining chair, dining table, and table ottoman. Starting at $595.00.

To learn more about the exclusive collection with Aerin Lauder, or to purchase products from the collection, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/aerin.

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

ABOUT AERIN

AERIN is a global luxury lifestyle and beauty brand inspired by the signature style of its founder, Aerin Lauder. Based on the premise that living beautifully should be effortless, the brand develops curated collections in the worlds of beauty, fashion accessories, and home décor. With a passion for entertaining, art, travel, fashion and design, Aerin’s own lifestyle serves as a focal point of inspiration for the brand. Classic, but always with a modern point of view, every piece is created to make life more beautiful with a sense of ease and refinement.

WSM-PR