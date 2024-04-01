IRALOGIX Teams up With Shlomo Benartzi and PensionPlus to Offer Personalized Retirement Spending Solution

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRALOGIX, a leading retirement industry fintech provider, today announced a partnership with PensionPlus, an innovative decumulation solution that makes it easy for retirement plan participants to create a highly personalized retirement plan designed to last for their entire lives while keeping their current investments.

According to industry leader and PensionPlus CEO Shlomo Benartzi, “Collaborating with IRALOGIX will allow PensionPlus to further its goal of democratizing retirement income planning for all participants, including the tens of millions of Americans relying on IRA accounts.”

“We are honored to partner with Shlomo Benartzi and his team at PensionPlus as we integrate the most advanced post-retirement drawdown solution with the power of IRALOGIX's groundbreaking IRA technology,” said David Bernard, Chief Executive Officer at IRALOGIX. “Together, we are creating fundamental change across the IRA and Wealth Management industries on behalf of every investor and all those who support them. PensionPlus gives IRA investors total control over their retirement savings and the opportunity to customize their retirement ‘paycheck’ for their specific needs.”

In 2024, 11,000 Americans are expected to celebrate their 65th birthday daily. Many struggle to convert their savings into a retirement paycheck that lasts the rest of their lives. Others are concerned about adhering to their income plan once in retirement and ensuring they don’t outlive their savings. Americans need a new and better way to create a personalized plan that matches their goals and preferences.

With PensionPlus, the benefits are clear: participants get a sustainable retirement paycheck while remaining in complete control of their investments (no transfer of assets required). In addition, PensionPlus monitors the plan (including spending and withdrawals) and adjusts the plan as needed based on portfolio performance and inflation. Additional features include an annual bonus payment and tax optimization. By creating an easy and affordable lifelong solution, PensionPlus aims to give all Americans the peace of mind they deserve in retirement.

About IRALOGIX

IRALOGIX™ is reshaping the landscape of the $13 trillion IRA marketplace through its advanced wealth management technology. Their cutting-edge platform offers fully digital, customizable IRA record-keeping solutions, enabling financial institutions to tailor their IRA offerings seamlessly. With the ﬂexibility to compete effectively across all segments of the IRA market, regardless of account size, institutional clients can leverage their internal investments and advisory capabilities or partner with top-tier industry providers. By aligning with your market strategy, IRALOGIX catalyzes business growth and profitability, streamlining IRA services and empowering expansion. Discover more about our oﬀerings at www.iralogix.com.

About PensionPlus

PensionPlus democratizes retirement income planning for all American workers, making it easy for plan participants to create a highly personalized retirement paycheck to fit their needs, goals, and preferences. Founded in 2021 by Professor Emeritus Shlomo Benartzi, PensionPlus combines the insights of behavioral economics with an advanced financial engine and other technologies to set customized lifelong paychecks and help users stay on track for their entire retirement with the proprietary Nudgebot. To learn more about services visit www.pensionplus.com.