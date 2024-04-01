The Walt Disney Company and National Geographic Celebrate Earth Month With New Global Cross-Platform Campaign, ourHOME

BURBANK, Calif. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Walt Disney Company and National Geographic announced today a new global cross-platform campaign, ourHOME, timed to coincide with Earth Month. The campaign will spotlight efforts internally and externally that help protect, restore and celebrate ourHOME by highlighting creators, storytellers and cast members for their contributions.

For over a century, Disney has created stories that celebrate the wonders of the world we all share. And for more than 136 years, National Geographic has been synonymous with inspiring a deeper connection to our world. This year, these two powerful legacies are coming together to celebrate this beautiful planet we call home and the power within each of us to create change for the better.

ourHOME will bring compelling stories to the forefront, including highlighting efforts being undertaken as part of Disney Planet Possible, our commitment to taking meaningful and measurable action to support a healthier planet for people and wildlife. A new digital series will be released spotlighting three Disney Planet Possible stories with Nat Geo talent visiting Walt Disney World Resort to see the work firsthand.

Disney+ marks the occasion with the launch of an ourHOME content collection, featuring some of the very best storytellers and content creators celebrating the planet, including the critically acclaimed series Queens, A Real Bug’s Life, Incredible Animal Journeys, along with the full library of Disneynature films.

Additionally, on Earth Day, April 22, 2024, the latest installment of Nat Geo’s Emmy® Award-winning Secrets Of… franchise, Secrets of the Octopus, narrated by Paul Rudd. Also streaming on Disney+, Disneynature’s all-new feature film Tiger, narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, journeys alongside a young tigress raising her rambunctious cubs in the fabled forests of India.

“ National Geographic is one of the most beloved and trusted global brands with a combined social media following of more than 750 million people. We harness this reach to remind people that the world is an amazing and miraculous place, filled with beauty, awe and wonder,” said Courteney Monroe, President, National Geographic. “ This Earth Month we hope by sharing this passion we can also inspire others to protect, restore and celebrate our home.”

" Disney is committed to putting possibility into practice and inspiring optimism for a brighter, cleaner and more environmentally sustainable future,” said Yalmaz Siddiqui, Vice President, Environmental Sustainability, The Walt Disney Company. " We hope the ourHOME campaign with Nat Geo helps bring greater awareness of the beauty and majesty of our planet to audiences everywhere."

ourHOME will touch every area of The Walt Disney Company:

ourHOME Digital

DisneyPlanetPossible.com – Destination detailing actions The Walt Disney Company is taking to protect, restore and celebrate our planet.

Nat Geo.com/ourHOME – Destination for details on Nat Geo’s storied history of being a steward for the planet as well as ourHOME campaign content.

campaign content. Nat Geo Social – Using the full power of the Nat Geo social platforms, ourHOME will be amplified throughout the month, with curated daily posts around the three campaign pillars - Protect, Restore, Celebrate - as well as highlights of efforts across the entire campaign.

will be amplified throughout the month, with curated daily posts around the three campaign pillars - Protect, Restore, Celebrate - as well as highlights of efforts across the entire campaign. All relevant social handles will be celebrating ourHOME all month long, including: @Disney; @Disney+; @NatGeo; @NatGeoTV; @NatGeoWILD; @NatGeoTravel; @Disney; @NatGeoAdventure; @NatGeoDocs.

all month long, including: @Disney; @Disney+; @NatGeo; @NatGeoTV; @NatGeoWILD; @NatGeoTravel; @Disney; @NatGeoAdventure; @NatGeoDocs. OurHOME Digital Series highlighting Disney Planet Possible stories with Alex Honnold ( Free Solo ) visiting Walt Disney World to learn more about how the company’s solar arrays not only provide renewable electricity but also provide habitat for bees and other pollinators; Mariana Van Zeller (award-winning journalist) visiting Walt Disney World to learn more about the recycling efforts at the parks, specifically related to the glass pulverizing initiative; and the Critter Fixers visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World to learn about wildlife care and conservation success stories at the park (along with some cute baby animals!).

Digital Series highlighting Disney Planet Possible stories with Alex Honnold ( ) visiting Walt Disney World to learn more about how the company’s solar arrays not only provide renewable electricity but also provide habitat for bees and other pollinators; Mariana Van Zeller (award-winning journalist) visiting Walt Disney World to learn more about the recycling efforts at the parks, specifically related to the glass pulverizing initiative; and the visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World to learn about wildlife care and conservation success stories at the park (along with some cute baby animals!). ourHOME Disney+ National Geographic Expeditions Sweepstakes – A special perk for our Disney+ U.S. subscribers to enter for a chance to win a 10-day Nat Geo Expedition for two to the Galapagos. Sweeps entry period from April 15-April 30. More details to be announced shortly.

ourHOME Content

ourHOME Collection on Disney+ – Disney+ is launching an ourHOME collection with content that celebrates the beauty, awe and wonder of our planet.

Collection on Disney+ – Disney+ is launching an ourHOME collection with content that celebrates the beauty, awe and wonder of our planet. Eclipse Across America – April 8, 2024, Nat Geo and ABC News partner for a two-hour live special to celebrate and capture the eclipse across the country.

– April 8, 2024, Nat Geo and ABC News partner for a two-hour live special to celebrate and capture the eclipse across the country. Secrets of the Octopus – Next installment of this franchise in partnership with James Cameron debuting out on Earth Day, narrated by Paul Rudd and premiering on Disney+ on Earth Day.

– Next installment of this franchise in partnership with James Cameron debuting out on Earth Day, narrated by Paul Rudd and premiering on Disney+ on Earth Day. Disneynature’s Tiger – All-new feature film narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas streams on Disney+ beginning Earth Day, marking 15 Years since Disneynature’s inaugural release, “Earth.”

– All-new feature film narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas streams on Disney+ beginning Earth Day, marking 15 Years since Disneynature’s inaugural release, “Earth.” ourHOME -themed programming scheduled across National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Freeform, FX and FXX.

-themed programming scheduled across National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Freeform, FX and FXX. A dedicated ourHOME spot featuring the voice of Morgan Freeman, airing throughout the month across all of Disney networks, Disney owned television stations and select digital platforms.

spot featuring the voice of Morgan Freeman, airing throughout the month across all of Disney networks, Disney owned television stations and select digital platforms. A special screening of the award-winning feature documentary JANE at the Greek Theatre in Hollywood on April 3 to commemorate Jane Goodall’s 90th birthday.

ourHOME in the Parks

Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort will celebrate Earth Week, April 21-28, with specialty offerings and experiences that connect audiences with the magic of nature.

ourHOME Castle show at Disneyland Paris, highlighting scenes and images inspired by National Geographic explorers, will happen in the month of April.

Castle show at Disneyland Paris, highlighting scenes and images inspired by National Geographic explorers, will happen in the month of April. Walt Disney World will also have Earth Month-themed food throughout the month of April.

Photo Activations – Special photo activations for Park goers at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disneyland Resort to celebrate the launch of Secrets of the Octopus .

. Animation Academy – Special drawing activity at Disney California Adventure tied to Secrets of the Octopus.

Shanghai Disney Resort will host the ourHOME Nature Conservation Forum on April 22, joined by National Geographic Explorer Xi Zhinong and will see the return of the "Celebrate Earth – Earth Month Fair" at Disneytown from April 19 through 22.

ourHOME Giving

The Walt Disney Company will be making grants in excess of $1 million to charitable organizations through the Disney Conservation Fund (DCF). Funds will support global efforts to protect, restore and celebrate ourHOME. These programs add to the cumulative $125 million giving impact of DCF since it was established in 1995, with more than 1,000 species supported through programs that span half the countries of the world and all five oceans. Here are just a few examples happening this month: Jane Goodall’s 90 th birthday – In celebration of Jane Goodall’s 90 th birthday on April 3 and in honor of her storied history with our company, Disney will provide funding to Jane Goodall's Roots and Shoots, a program of the Jane Goodall Institute that empowers young people to create a better world for humans, other animals and our shared environment. Disneynature’s Tiger : In celebration of the release of Tiger , DCF will also provide funding to support the conservation of tigers across Asia.



ourHOME in the Community

Disney VoluntEARS – Activations with various partners and organizations for TWDC employees to take action for the planet.

ourHOME with Cast Members

Special employee-engagement screenings and events in Disney offices around the world.

ourHOME Around the Globe

ourHOME campaign will be part of Disney Earth Month celebrations around the world in major regions in EMEA, APAC and LATAM.

ABOUT THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Entertainment, Sports and Experiences. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $88.9 billion in its Fiscal Year 2023.

ABOUT DISNEY+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star, and in the U.S., Disney Bundle subscribers can also access extensive Hulu content, including next day TV and Hulu Original titles, on Disney+. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from Disney, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

ABOUT NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Award-winning and critically acclaimed National Geographic Content, part of a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, creates and delivers riveting stories and experiences in natural history, science, adventure and exploration. Inspiring a deeper connection to the world, the content studio reaches 300 million people worldwide in 180 countries and 33 languages across the global National Geographic channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO), National Geographic Documentary Films, and direct-to-consumer platforms Disney+ and Hulu. Its diverse content includes Emmy® Award-winning franchise Genius, series Life Below Zero and Secrets of the Whales, and Oscar®- and BAFTA award-winning film Free Solo. In 2022, National Geographic Content was awarded eight News and Documentary Emmys, in addition to Life Below Zero’s Emmy win for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, it’s sixth Emmy overall. For more information, visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or follow Nat Geo on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.