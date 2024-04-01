Transcend Capital Advisors Announces NIL Partnership with Elite Junior Golfer Gianna Clemente

MADISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcend Capital Advisors has signed a multi-year Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with 16-year-old amateur golfer Gianna Clemente. Clemente is currently the #2-ranked golfer in the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) rankings and #32 in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR).

A resident of Estero, Florida, and four-time AJGA All-American, Clemente won her first tournament when she was five years old and burst onto the national golf scene in 2019 when she qualified for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at just 11 years of age. In 2022, at age 14, Clemente became the youngest player to make it into three straight LPGA Tour events via Monday Qualifiers. Clemente was recently named to the inaugural U.S. National Junior Team and was a member of last year’s Junior Ryder Cup Team, competing for the USA in Rome, Italy, alongside fellow Transcend Golf team members Miles Russell and Yana Wilson.

This week, Clemente will tee it up for the second consecutive year at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, where in 2023, as the youngest competitor in the field, she finished tied for 14th place.

“Transcend Golf was created to invest in some of the game’s most talented amateur players and to help them achieve their dreams of playing professional golf,” said Brian Gorczynski, Managing Partner of Transcend. “Gianna has established herself as one of the brightest stars in the game and her accomplishments speak for themselves. We are thrilled to welcome her to Team Transcend and are excited to watch all that she will achieve over the course of her career.”

Clemente’s career includes winning the 2023 South Atlantic Women’s Amateur Championship, “The Sally,” which is the oldest women’s amateur tournament in the country; her even-par total over four rounds won the event by one shot. Clemente is also the youngest-ever winner of the AJGA Ping Invitational, which she won at age 13 in 2021 and again in 2022.

Last summer, Clemente followed a semi-final appearance at the U.S Girls’ Junior Championship with a victory at the Junior PGA Championship, shooting 9-under par to win by three strokes. She capped off a stellar 2023 season by also representing the USA at the PING Junior Solheim Cup, where she teamed up with Wilson in the Fourball Matches.

“My family and I have watched the momentum building at Transcend Golf for the last year and I could not be more excited to join Team Transcend,” said Clemente. “The team they have built is truly amazing and I am humbled to become part of such a great group. I am grateful for Transcend’s commitment to amateur golf and their support will allow me to continue growing into the best player that I can be.”

Transcend also has NIL partnerships with Ben James, 20, a sophomore at the University of Virginia who is currently ranked #5 in the Men’s World Amateur Golf rankings; Yana Wilson, 17, currently the #1-ranked junior girl in the Rolex AJGA Rankings; Blades Brown, 16, #5 in the Rolex AJGA Boys Ranking and the 2023 Tennessee Men’s and Junior Player of the Year; and Miles Russell, 15, currently the #1-ranked junior boy in the Rolex AJGA Rankings. The firm previously had a multi-year NIL partnership with Caleb Surratt, who turned professional earlier this year.

About Transcend Capital Advisors

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Madison, New Jersey, Transcend is an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) offering wealth management services, public and private investments, strategic advisory services, and access to banking, lending, and family office solutions. Transcend is an employee-owned firm and manages approximately $3.0 billion of assets, serving families, business owners, executives, retirees, and entrepreneurs across the United States. Leveraging the unique network of its experienced management team, Transcend provides clients with access to investment opportunities not typically available to individual investors. Transcend was recently ranked #42 in the United States in Forbes’ second annual “America’s Top RIA Firms” list and was also recently named in the 2023 SmartAsset “100 Fastest Growing RIAs” list. For more information on Transcend, please visit transcendcapital.com.

The Forbes “America’s Top RIA Firms” list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank firms. Firms elect to participate but do not pay to be included in the ranking. To learn more about the methodology, click here.

SmartAsset compiled its ranking of U.S.-based investment advisors registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) by examining filing data and ranking firms based on one-year and three-year growth of client accounts and assets under management. No compensation was paid for inclusion in this ranking. To learn more about the methodology, click here.