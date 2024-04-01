OppFi Addresses Financial Literacy Through Social Impact Collaboration with Financial Education Platform Zogo

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) (“OppFi” or the “Company”), a tech-enabled, mission-driven specialty finance platform that broadens the reach of community banks to extend credit access to everyday Americans, today announced its social impact collaboration with financial education platform Zogo Inc. (“Zogo”) to support financial literacy.

Zogo is a financial education app with more than one million users, allowing individuals to earn rewards while learning about financial topics. Through an OppLoans-branded version of the app, customers on the OppLoans by OppFi platform now have access to a number of financial resources, including lessons on saving money, making a budget, applying for credit, repaying debt, and improving credit. In addition, customers have the opportunity to explore a wide range of topics including purchasing insurance, navigating car shopping, renting an apartment, advancing their career, and more. By completing modules, taking interactive five-question quizzes, and participating in daily trivia games, customers can earn virtual "pineapples" that can be redeemed for monetary rewards, such as gift cards.

“We are excited by our new social impact collaboration with Zogo, which strives to make financial education fun and rewarding for consumers,” said Todd Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of OppFi. “By customizing the Zogo experience for customers, we are supporting their needs and advancing our mission to champion financial health.”

In celebration of April as National Financial Capability Month, OppFi seeks to support the financial well-being of customers by making it twice as easy to earn rewards for improving their financial knowledge. Throughout April, customers can earn “double pineapples” on the Zogo app, underscoring the importance of enhancing financial literacy.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with OppFi to provide essential financial education resources,” said Shyam Pradheep, General Manager of Zogo. “OppFi’s unwavering commitment to financial empowerment aligns perfectly with our mission to offer individuals accessible financial education opportunities. This relationship allows us to leverage our collective strengths to drive positive change and create a lasting impact.”

About OppFi

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a tech-enabled, mission-driven specialty finance platform that broadens the reach of community banks to extend credit access to everyday Americans. Through transparency, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and an excellent customer experience, the Company supports consumers, who are turned away by mainstream options, to build better financial health. OppLoans by OppFi maintains a 4.5/5.0 star rating on Trustpilot with more than 4,200 reviews, making the Company one of the top consumer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit oppfi.com.

About Zogo

Zogo is a technology company that works with financial institutions to promote financial education and well-being through short-form content. Zogo's award-winning platform offers bite-sized modules and tangible incentives to make financial education accessible, fun, and rewarding. Zogo partners with 250+ institutions in all 50 U.S. states to help educate, engage and empower the next generation of financial decision-makers regardless of their background and experience. The platform has garnered over one million users since its creation in 2018. Zogo is currently headquartered in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit zogo.com or follow @zogofinance on Instagram.

