Comstock to Host 2024 Run The Greenway at Loudoun Station

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today that it has once again partnered with Dulles Greenway to host the 4th annual Run The Greenway race at Loudoun Station in Ashburn, Virginia on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

This year’s event will be the first-ever “May the Fourth Be With You” Star Wars-themed edition of the annual fundraiser. The 5K, 10K, and 800-meter Kids Fun races will start and finish on the Dulles Greenway at Loudoun Station, and there is also a virtual race option. Race participants will be able to access the event via the Ashburn Metro Station on the Silver Line, and there will be free event parking at Loudoun Station.

“Last year’s race was elevated to another level thanks to our partnership with Comstock and Loudoun Station,” said Terry Hoffman, Public and Customer Relations Manager, Dulles Greenway. “Run The Greenway was more accessible to runners across the Washington, D.C. metro region, we were able to offer more activities and vendors to our participants, and most importantly, we continued to be a powerful fundraising platform for our non-profit partners to help them advance the important work they do in the community.”

The annual community race serves as a fundraising vehicle for 15 participating local non-profit organizations. In May 2023, nearly 2,000 runners participated in Run The Greenway’s third annual in-person and virtual race that raised over $268,000 for local non-profits for local non-profit organizations. The event featured remarks from Virginia State Delegate David Reid (VA-32), music from the band Special Occasions, and a post-race celebration with food trucks, face painting, and more.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Run the Greenway 2024 at Loudoun Station, especially for our first Star Wars-themed race,” said Tracy Schar, Chief Marketing Officer for Comstock. “Having experienced the great participation from our local community firsthand, supporting crucial causes like hunger relief, mental health, animal welfare, adoption, and children’s literacy through this event brings us great joy. It’s a privilege to continue this partnership.”

Every registration includes a Run The Greenway race shirt and a fundraising page where runners can raise funds for the local charity of their choice. Medals will be awarded for first, second, and third-place winners in the 5K and 10K races, and all 5K, 10K, and 800-meter Kids Fun Run participants will receive Run The Greenway finisher medals.

For more information about Run The Greenway 2024 and a link to register for the event, please visit https://www.dullesgreenway.com/run-the-greenway/.

About TRIP II/Dulles Greenway

Toll Road Investors Partnership II, L.P. (TRIP II), headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, owns and operates the Dulles Greenway. The Dulles Greenway is a privately owned 14-mile toll road that provides a non-stop connection between Washington Dulles International Airport and Leesburg, Virginia. Dedicated to providing a safe, efficient, and reliable transportation solution for communities in Northern Virginia since 1995, the Dulles Greenway has stood as an innovative model for advancing infrastructure through public and private cooperation.

About Loudoun Station

Located adjacent to Metro’s Ashburn Station on the Silver Line, Loudoun Station is Loudoun County’s first and only Metro-connected development. With more than 1 million square feet of mixed-use development completed and an additional 1.5 million square feet planned, Loudoun Station represents the beginning of Loudoun County’s transformation into a transit-oriented community with direct rail connectivity to Dulles International Airport, Reston, Tysons Corner, and downtown Washington, D.C. At full build, the Loudoun Station development will cover nearly 50 acres and include hundreds of apartment residences, retail, restaurants, entertainment venues, Class-A office space, and a 1,500+ space commuter parking garage. For more information, please visit Comstock.com and LoudounStation.com.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio that includes approximately 10 million square feet of stabilized, under construction, and planned assets that are strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.