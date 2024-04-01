MP Materials Awarded $58.5 Million to Advance U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MP Materials (NYSE: MP) has received a $58.5 million award to advance its construction of America’s first fully-integrated rare earth magnet manufacturing facility. The Section 48C Advanced Energy Project tax credit allocation was issued by the IRS and Treasury following a competitive, oversubscribed process administered by the Department of Energy that evaluated the technical and commercial viability and environmental and community impact of approximately 250 projects.

Neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets are the world’s most powerful and efficient permanent magnets. They are an indispensable component found in the electric motors and generators that power hybrid and electric vehicles, robots, wind turbines, drones, electronics, and critical defense systems. Global demand is expected to triple by 2035.

MP Materials began constructing its Fort Worth, Texas, manufacturing facility in April 2022. The company is currently producing magnet precursor materials in a North American pilot facility. It expects to commence commercial production of precursor materials in Fort Worth this summer and finished magnets by late 2025. MP will supply these products to General Motors, its foundational customer, to support its North American EV production.

MP will source the factory’s raw material inputs from Mountain Pass, California, where MP owns and operates America’s only scaled and operational rare earth mine and separations facility. At the factory, NdPr oxide produced at Mountain Pass will be reduced to NdPr metal and converted to NdFeB alloy and finished magnets, delivering an end-to-end supply chain with integrated recycling and world-class sustainability.

According to a Section 232 investigation completed by the Department of Commerce in 2022, sintered NdFeB magnets are "required for critical infrastructure" and "irreplaceable in key defense applications," yet the U.S. is "essentially one hundred percent dependent on imports," posing a serious national security risk. More than 90% of the world’s NdFeB magnets are produced in China.

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) produces specialty materials that are vital inputs for electrification and other advanced technologies. MP’s Mountain Pass facility is America’s only scaled rare earth production source. The company is currently expanding its manufacturing operations downstream to provide a full supply chain solution from materials to magnetics. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/.

