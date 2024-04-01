Mitsubishi Generator Commences Operations

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO: 7011) jointly announced today that they have completed the integration of their respective power-generator systems businesses under Mitsubishi Generator Co., Ltd., which commenced operations today.

Previously, the two companies signed an agreement with MTG Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Generator’s predecessor company, for an absorption-type company split, and then began working to spin off and integrate their respective businesses, as announced on December 11, 2023.

Mitsubishi Generator will now combine the technologies and assets of the two respective businesses to achieve enhanced market competitiveness. The integration is expected to realize strong synergies that will enable Mitsubishi Generator to expand its power-generator systems business on a global scale and thereby contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral world.

Overview of Mitsubishi Generator Co., Ltd. (as of April 1, 2024)

Name Mitsubishi Generator Co., Ltd. Head office 1-1-2 Wadasakicho, Hyogo-ku, Kobe City, Hyogo President Naohiro Nakano Business 1. Design, manufacture, sales and after-sales servicing of generator and electrical equipment/devices associated with generators for power plant facilities. 2. Other businesses incidental or related to the above. Paid-in capital 1,000 million yen Fiscal year end March 31

