Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners Announces Investment in The Pasha Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morgan Stanley Investment Management (“MSIM”), through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (“MSIP”), a private infrastructure investment platform within MSIM, today announced it has provided an unsecured term loan to The Pasha Group (“Pasha” or the “Company”), a family-owned maritime transportation company, to support continued infrastructure investment in the Hawaii trade.

Comprised of multiple business lines, the Company’s largest segment is Pasha Hawaii, an ocean freight and automobile shipping business operating in the U.S. West Coast-Hawaii shipping market. Pasha Hawaii provides critical transportation infrastructure required to support Hawaii’s population, featuring state-of-the-art vessels with over 40-year useful lives. With limited on-island inventory and storage capacity in Hawaii, MSIP believes Pasha has well-established its position in the U.S.-Hawaii trade landscape, securing the timely and essential delivery of goods to the islands.

“We are excited to partner with The Pasha Group, a company with strong market positioning, resilience, and a stable long-term growth profile,” said Daniel Sailors, Managing Director for MSIP. “We believe Pasha provides a critical and recurring service to the people of Hawaii and we welcome the opportunity to continue to be a capital partner to the Company going forward.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for MSIP. Nixon Peabody LLP served as legal counsel for The Pasha Group, with BofA Securities, Inc. serving as capital markets advisor.

About The Pasha Group

The Pasha Group is a family-owned, third-generation diversified global logistics and transportation company that provides ocean transportation for containers and rolling stock between the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii; port processing services for finished and privately owned vehicles; stevedoring for vehicles, breakbulk and container cargos; auto hauling services with its truck fleet throughout the contiguous U.S.; domestic and international relocation services; nationwide container and trailer trucking, LTL, and port warehouse services, container drayage services throughout California, international logistics management for general commodity and project cargoes, Offshore Wind support services in ports and offshore, and clean energy transition services in ports and maritime fleets.

About Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners ("MSIP") is a leading global private infrastructure investment platform with approximately $16 billion in assets under management1. Founded in 2006, MSIP has invested in a diverse portfolio of over 35 investments across transport, digital infrastructure, energy transition and utilities. MSIP targets assets that provide essential public goods and services with the potential for value creation through active asset management. For further information about Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im/infrastructurepartners.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $1.5 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of December 31, 2023. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.