Bay FC Announces Visa as Founding Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bay FC, the new women’s professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), today announced Visa, a world leader in digital payments, as a Founding Partner. Visa is the team’s Official Payment Services Partner, and the Visa logo will be featured on the right sleeve of Bay FC players’ jerseys. Core to the partnership will be direct financial investment in local youth and Bay FC current players, putting an emphasis on financial equity, leadership and education, and improving communities throughout the Bay Area.

“ Visa continues to be a champion for gender equity, and their approach and investment in Bay FC in this game changing partnership will help our current and future players succeed on and off the pitch for the years ahead,” said Bay FC Chief Executive Officer Brady Stewart. “ Innovative partnerships like this are how we will continue to build towards our goal of being a top global sports franchise.”

Bay FC and Visa have committed to invest in player services and support to help level the playing field for female athletes. This will come to life through a unique approach to partnership with direct financial impact to support equity across three focus areas:

Increasing opportunities and benefits for the current Bay FC players;

Developing youth players in the Bay Area; and

Supporting programs off the field, including ensuring current and future athletes and leaders have access to speakers, educational opportunities, leadership programs, and financial wellness programming throughout the season.

“ Our vision for this partnership is rooted in shared values and responsibilities – we know to influence change and impact equity, we need to invest differently, especially here in our own backyard,” said Mary Ann Reilly, Chief Marketing Officer of North America, Visa. “ Through our three pillars of direct financial impact, we are honored to support Bay FC’s players of today and tomorrow and hope they will feel proud to wear Visa on their sleeve.”

Bay FC will host a sold out crowd of 18,000 at its inaugural home match on March 30 at PayPal Park. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

About Bay Football Club

Bay Football Club (Bay FC) is the new women's professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area and the 14th team to join the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Bay FC was established in April 2023 and co-founded by USWNT legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner in partnership with global investment firm Sixth Street and an investor group of leading tech, business and sports executives. Sixth Street’s investment is the largest institutional investment to date in a women’s professional sports franchise. Bay FC is changing the face of women’s soccer as we know it. Beginning play in the 2024 season, we are building a squad that will play the beautiful game with power, passion, energy, and creativity. Tickets are now on sale for Bay FC at https://bayfc.com and fans can follow Bay FC’s social channels (@wearebayfc) for the latest news, merchandise, and events.