EY Achieves Guidewire Migration Acceleration Specialization to Speed Insurers’ Move to Guidewire Cloud

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting and Global Premier partner, Ernst & Young LLP (EY), has achieved the global Migration Acceleration Specialization. Partners who have earned this specialization have demonstrated the ability to lower customers' cost of transitioning to Guidewire Cloud, accelerate implementation timeframes and improve delivery quality and predictability.

The EY-Guidewire Cloud Migration Factory is designed to drive cost-effective and faster migrations to Guidewire's cloud platform, and allows customers to preserve their differentiators. The model’s methodology leverages existing strengths between Guidewire and EY, including EY’s experience, assets, and its Cloud Enablement Center (CEC). Building a repeatable and adaptable ‘factory’ approach helps Guidewire customers achieve success in their cloud transition by capitalizing on past implementations and remaining agile in response to evolving technology.

“Guidewire is fully dedicated to collaborating with our customers to transition them to our SaaS platform and application suite,” said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. “We aim to empower our customers with a selection of top-tier partners to help facilitate their seamless migration to Guidewire Cloud. We commend EY for achieving this specialization and recognize their investments in supporting insurers on their move to GWCP (Guidewire Cloud Platform) and helping them achieve their business and IT goals.”

“At EY, we understand that our clients are looking for an efficient and risk mitigated approach to migrate to Guidewire Cloud. Our Cloud Migration Factory approach is built to help our clients with cost-effective, efficient, and swift migrations to the Guidewire Cloud Platform, while ensuring alignment to our clients’ broader cloud strategy so that they realize their planned benefits faster,” said Neeraj Gupta, Americas Guidewire Cloud Center of Excellence Leader, Ernst & Young LLP.

EY was honored with a 2023 Outstanding System Integrator Market Growth Award for EMEA, a PartnerConnect Consulting Excellence Award, at Guidewire’s most recent annual customer conference Connections.

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements and references. This Migration Acceleration Specialization also extends to services and sales alignment through multiple workshops and documentation. Partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners have now achieved a total of 212 specializations.

