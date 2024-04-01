Astound Broadband Launches Partnership with Habitat for Humanity to Support Creating Equitable, Inclusive Communities Across the U.S.

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astound Broadband (Astound), an award-winning provider of Internet, Mobile and TV services, today announced a broad partnership with Habitat for Humanity to support affordable homeownership in communities within Astound’s service footprint and beyond. Astound is committed to combining financial support, in-kind support and employee volunteerism, as well as providing opportunities for customers and others to participate. Astound is donating more than $670,000 to Habitat for Humanity that will support building homes and hosting over 40 employee volunteer events in the communities in which Astound serves. Astound’s collaboration will involve employee volunteers in every market in its footprint including Chicago, Indiana, Eastern Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York City, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Texas, and regions throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.

April is Fair Housing Month and commemorates the passage of the 1968 Fair Housing Act, a landmark legislation that prohibits discrimination on the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race, religion or nationality. As part of its partnership with Habitat, Astound will support the organization’s annual Home is the Key national campaign to help increase equitable access to homeownership and build inclusive communities across the U.S. Astound’s support of Home is the Key will include two home build events which will occur on April 26th at 1435 Philip Street in Bethlehem, PA and at 7200 S University Ave in Chicago, IL. At these events, Astound’s employee volunteers will work side-by-side with local Habitat for Humanity affiliates and future homeowners to help build their new homes.

“As Fair Housing Month gets underway, Astound’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity and its efforts to help break down barriers to homeownership and to help address racial equity and the wealth gap is a critical step in doing our part to make a positive difference,” said Jim Holanda, Astound CEO. “Astound employees will roll up their sleeves and get to work to help build new affordable homes alongside families in our local communities. Our collaboration with Habitat for Humanity continues our longtime commitment to the communities we serve.”

“We are excited to have Astound Broadband as a Home is the Key sponsor this year,” said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president, corporate and cause marketing partnerships, Habitat for Humanity International. “Habitat has seen firsthand how safe, affordable homes change lives and communities. Having the support of partners like Astound will further our efforts to make communities and access to homeownership more equitable and inclusive to all.”

This partnership is one of many where Astound has delivered on the company’s commitment to serving its communities through volunteerism, philanthropy and financial support through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Over the past several years, Astound has supported both local and national nonprofit organizations that have made significant impacts in Astound communities. In 2022, Astound distributed $1 million in separate grants to 30 local nonprofits in its service areas. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Astound and its customers donated $210,000 to Feeding America, supporting local food banks. In 2021, Astound helped to build the first-in-the-nation high school fiber optic program at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School in Peabody MA, where Astound donated all the equipment and labor. Through that partnership, Astound continues to provide paid internships to Peabody high school students seeking training in the fiber-optic industry.

About Astound Broadband

Astound Broadband (astound.com) is the sixth largest cable operator in the U.S., providing award-winning services, fiber-powered internet, TV, mobile, landline phone and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Astound Broadband is comprised of organizations formerly known as RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband, and enTouch. The company services Chicago, Indiana, Eastern Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York City, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Texas, regions throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.