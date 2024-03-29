Atmosphere TV and Delaware North Take Flight with a Game-Changing Partnership, Elevating Airport Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atmosphere TV, the leading CTV FAST platform for businesses, and Delaware North, which operates food and retail services at more than 20 airports throughout the United States, are joining forces to redefine the entertainment experience while at the airport. This groundbreaking partnership is starting to roll out Atmosphere's innovative, audio-optional content to screens within Delaware North-operated airport foodservice outlets, spanning prominent locations such as Dallas (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX), Atlanta (ATL), Austin (AUS), Boise (BOI) and Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) – with plans to grow in all of its U.S. airport locations this year.

Specifically, this partnership means that:

Delaware North foodservice locations will have access to a diverse array of content, ensuring there's something for everyone – whether you're a news enthusiast, sports fanatic, or in need of a good laugh.

The initiative supports airport businesses by enhancing the customer experience, encouraging longer stays and increasing spending at its concessions.

Airports are gateways, not just to destinations but to new experiences. Effective immediately, screens across Delaware North-operated locations such as Salt Lick BBQ, Bardenay, and Wolfgang Puck, to name a few, will have access to Atmosphere’s diverse array of content focused on sports, entertainment, news and more. This partnership exemplifies Delaware North's forward-thinking approach to customer service and Atmosphere's dedication to redefining TV viewership beyond the living room so it's more engaging, entertaining, and elevating than ever before.

"As the leading entertainment network outside the home, Atmosphere is now setting its sights higher - literally,” said CEO of Atmosphere Blake Sabatinelli. “With Delaware North’s help, Atmosphere is now the leading choice for entertainment in airports. This expansion is not just about reaching more screens; it's about creating moments of joy and engagement for travelers. And for our advertising partners, it's an open invitation to explore newly chartered territories."

Atmosphere's dynamic content, spanning more than 40 channels of viral-style videos, sports, news, and entertainment, is meticulously curated to ensure relevance, timeliness, and guest experience, making it the perfect entertainment option for travelers passing the time. Delaware North's dedication to crafting memorable experiences for their customers aligns seamlessly with Atmosphere's mission.

Tom Waldron, chief operating officer of Delaware North Travel, adds: "Our mission has always been to provide the best possible service to our guests and do our part to make the journey a memorable part of the overall travel experience. With Atmosphere, we’re really setting a new standard for what TV entertainment can be while traveling. We’re really excited to expand this partnership and offer content that exceeds the expectations of traditional television."

Nobody likes to wait, but Atmosphere is on a mission to change that sentiment. By transforming wait times into prime time for content consumption, Atmosphere not only enhances the traveler's experience but also creates a dynamic new platform for advertisers and brands to reach travelers on the go.

Atmosphere has breathed new life into TV screens in public settings, transforming what was once an overlooked entertainment and marketing avenue, such as bars, restaurants, gyms, doctors offices, and now airports. By introducing dynamic, relevant content coupled with innovative marketing possibilities, the platform offers both expansive reach and precision targeting. Atmosphere’s ad-supported, audio-optional content now captivates over half of U.S. adults over 18 across its more than 60,000 venues, tallying up to more than 135 million unique viewers — surpassing any rival FAST platform in viewership.

For more information, visit the Atmosphere website.

Follow Atmosphere on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is a premier CTV FAST platform tailored exclusively to businesses, offering more than 40 original and partner TV channels focused on sports, news, and entertainment. The platform, which has been named in Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500, Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies, and Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups lists, is designed to engage with viewers outside of the living room and to provide marketers with an opportunity to reach audiences in places they frequent. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.