FreeCast Joins Broadband Forum, Recognizing Broadband’s Role in Delivering Next-Gen Entertainment

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeCast has joined global standards development organization Broadband Forum to enable broadband to become the delivery mechanism for powerful video entertainment experiences.

As consumers move from traditional cable and satellite television to delivery of their entertainment via Over-The-Top services, broadband is going to be more central than ever. FreeCast has long been at the forefront of this transition, developing aggregation technology to help consumers and the entertainment industry navigate and benefit from the new environment that is powered by broadband.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley discussed how the company’s mission aligns with that of the Broadband Forum: “ Advanced connectivity is going to be everywhere, more so than it is already. Between developments in 5G wireless and beyond, Internet of Things technology, ATSC 3.0, and faster internet speeds, it’s going to be in more than just our smartphones and computers. It will be crucial for cars, televisions, devices throughout the home, in businesses and public spaces. This can power the delivery of entertainment far beyond what has ever been possible with cable or satellite TV, and we’re excited to develop the technology that can make that happen just as broadly.”

The Broadband Forum is an industry-driven global standards development organization helping operators, application providers, and vendors deliver better, services-led broadband. As the industry-recognized center of competence, the Broadband Forum provides an accessible, efficient, and effective community where all broadband stakeholders can collaborate on, develop, and promote open standards and open software. This provides the basis for deployable solutions for the global broadband industry.

“ As attention continues to shift to delivering greater user experience and allowing operators to deliver value-added services across a ‘fit for purpose’ cost-effective and affordable broadband connection. We look forward to FreeCast’s contributions in helping develop and build future broadband standards that realize new approaches to an effective video and broadcast experience,” Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas said.

About FreeCast

FreeCast's NextGen Streaming technology is revolutionizing the landscape of community entertainment. This innovative solution utilizes cutting-edge middleware, ushering in a new era of entertainment possibilities across various communities. By seamlessly integrating with smart-home TV systems, FreeCast empowers partners such as multi-dwelling units (MDUs), college campuses, hospitality facilities, and healthcare centers to offer a superior entertainment experience. The advantages of this technology are manifold. By eliminating the need for costly retransmission fees, communities can provide residents or guests with a modern, hassle-free entertainment experience. Property managers and facility operators stand to benefit significantly, as they can ditch expensive cable contracts, establish recurring revenue streams, and deliver a valuable amenity at little to no additional cost. With FreeCast's NextGen Streaming middleware, resident and guest satisfaction is enhanced, contributing positively to overall property value. This transformative technology marks a paradigm shift in community entertainment, promising greater convenience, cost-effectiveness, and satisfaction for all involved.

For more information, visit https://freecast.com

About the Broadband Forum

The Broadband Forum is an industry-driven global standards development organization helping operators, application providers, and vendors deliver better, services-led broadband.

As the industry-recognized center of competence, the Broadband Forum provides an accessible, efficient, and effective community where all broadband stakeholders can collaborate on, develop, and promote open standards and open software. This provides the basis for deployable solutions for the global broadband industry.

The forum publishes interoperable standards and open software, has launched certification programs, and promotes industry education. These best practices and models can be adopted to help realize an effective broadband ecosystem that drives a thriving, services-led broadband industry based on global collaboration, open standards, and open source, maximizing value for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit https://www.broadband-forum.org/. For the latest updates, follow Broadband Forum on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.