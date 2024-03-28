Newegg Makes Tech More Affordable for Students, Faculty and Staff with Affirm Offer

Newegg is offering 10% off for students, faculty and staff with an .edu email when using Affirm. Even better, the offer can be added to other deals. (Photo: Newegg)

Newegg is offering 10% off for students, faculty and staff with an .edu email when using Affirm. Even better, the offer can be added to other deals. (Photo: Newegg)

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced a new 10% off discount for students, faculty and staff when customers check out with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and use an .edu email address. Unique to the offer, the deal can be added to other promo codes and existing deals, maximizing total savings.

The offer lowers prices 10% on orders that total at least $100. The Affirm education discount can also be used multiple times by the same customer, getting 10% on all purchases while logged in using an .edu email address and checking out with Affirm’s pay-over-time options.

Qualifying customers must pay over time with Affirm with promo code AFFIRMEDU at checkout to access the offer. The Affirm offer is subject to eligibility and exclusions apply.1

Newegg is a foremost resource for computers and laptops, especially among 18-24 year old customers. All major PC brands are available from Newegg.

Along with computers and computer components, students can find tablets, phones, drones and a wide variety of powered-on products.

“This is one of the best deals we’ve ever offered to students and others with an .edu email address because it not only delivers a sizable discount, but it can be used on top of other deals and can be used repeatedly,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand and Website Experience for Newegg. “We know that buying a new laptop or desktop PC can be a major financial burden on a student so that’s why we worked with Affirm to create this amazing student offer.”

Students can narrow down their options for laptops using Newegg’s Laptop Finder. The tool offers product details to help shoppers narrow their choices.

To simplify desktop PC system shopping, Newegg also offers a Gaming PC Finder tool.

For more details, please visit https://newegg.io/affirmedu.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

