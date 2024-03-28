Fox Lake Grade School District 114 Selects Varsity Tutors for Schools to Provide Students with Additional Learning Resources

SPRING GROVE, Ill. & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fox Lake Grade School District 114 today announced a partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and the leading platform for live online tutoring, to provide its Stanton Middle School students with access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform at no cost to the District, students or families. The comprehensive platform integrates interactive study tools, collaborative workspaces, and dynamic learning resources, including:

24/7 On-Demand Chat Tutoring

On-Demand Essay Review

Live Enrichment Classes SAT and ACT Test Prep Classes

Celebrity-Led StarCourse Classes

Self Study Resources

College & Career Readiness Resources

Adaptive Assessments & Personalized Learning Plans

Recorded Enrichment Classes

“District 114 is always open to new opportunities to support our students academically,” said Jeff Sefcik, Stanton Middle School Principal. “Having access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform is another tool our students can add to their toolbox. Our students deserve the best opportunities available to help them be their best. As Stanton’s Principal, I am excited to use this platform to enhance our student’s learning experience. I encourage our students and their families to take advantage of all Varsity Tutors for Schools offers. Let’s embrace this new way of learning together!”

Over 500 school districts across the country utilize the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform to supplement classroom learning and to effectively close learning gaps. When students need help with homework or are struggling to solve a problem, they can immediately chat with a tutor, 24/7, to get the help they need. Students can take practice tests and follow personal lesson plans for guided self-study. They can also sign up for expert-led live classes, and learn subjects like Geometry, Middle School Math, Elementary School Reading and more, alongside their peers.

“Varsity Tutors for Schools delivers a rich set of learning options to deploy for all students,” said Anthony Salcito, Chief Institutional Officer at Varsity Tutors for Schools. “Our comprehensive platform access is available to all K-12 schools at no cost, allowing them to budget for targeted intervention with best-in-class high-dosage tutoring options, including flexible implementation models that can put administrative staff, teachers, or parents at the center of the high-dosage tutoring relationship, depending on the needs of the district.”

The platform is available to Stanton Middle School students and families immediately through June 2030.

About Stanton Middle School

Stanton School is located in the heart of the Chain of Lakes, Fox Lake, and is committed to providing a supportive and enriching learning environment for students in 5th-8th grade. Stanton’s dedicated team of educators fosters academic excellence, character development, and personal growth in every student. With a focus on collaboration and community involvement, Stanton prepares students for success in high school and beyond.

About Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors, the industry leading online tutoring platform trusted by millions of families, launched Varsity Tutors for Schools, aimed at assisting district leaders in delivering 1:1 tutoring and comprehensive learning support. Varsity Tutors has a proven track record of successful collaboration with over 500 K-12 schools and districts, offering three implementation models: District Assigned, Parent Assigned, and Teacher Assigned. Each implementation model includes facilitating high-dosage, recurring, face-to-face tutoring in 1:1 or small group settings for any grade or subject, 24/7 on-demand tutoring, essay reviewing, and dedicated support for college admissions and test preparation. Learn more about how Varsity Tutors' provides tailored educational solutions and partners with K-12 districts at https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats - including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.