Solace Capital Partners Provides Growth Capital to Siprocal

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solace Capital Partners, L.P. (“Solace”), a leading private equity firm focused on providing creative capital solutions for middle market companies, today announced its investment in Siprocal, Inc. (“Siprocal” or the “Company”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Siprocal is a leading advertising, marketing technology, and digital media platform focused on serving customers throughout North America, Latin America, and Brazil. The Company was formed in March 2023 through the merger of Digital Reef, a mobile software and technology solutions provider and global ad platform built for connected TV (“CTV”), and Gamers Club, the largest video gaming matchmaking platform and community hub in Latin America. Siprocal’s comprehensive suite of solutions helps publishers, operators, and advertisers to reach and engage their audiences through first-party data, unique content, and immersive experiences across CTV, mobile, and gaming.

“ Siprocal provides customers with a one-stop-shop to target audiences across all channels, from connected TVs to mobile devices, and is led by an experienced management team comprised of best-in-class operators. The Company’s access to premium ad inventory, built-for-CTV technology stack, and top-tier service offering differentiates Siprocal and provides its clients with an unmatched experience. On the mobile side, the Company’s exclusive relationships with telecommunications companies in Latin America has established a strong competitive moat and, combined with its access to global game publishers and application manufacturers, creates significant growth opportunities,” said Christopher Brothers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Solace.

Siprocal’s Chief Executive Officer, Ari Segal, will continue to lead the business, supported by a long-tenured management team.

“ Solace has a proven track record of providing strategic capital and operational support to growth-oriented companies at key inflection points. Our partnership with Solace enables Siprocal to seize the substantial opportunities for our business created by the intersection of exciting market trends, evolving consumer behavior, and the maturation of our products, technology, and customer relationships,” said Mr. Segal.

About Solace Capital Partners

Solace Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm focused on providing flexible capital solutions for middle market companies in the United States and Canada. Solace seeks to form collaborative partnerships with management teams and leverage the firm’s extensive resources to realize operational improvements and drive performance in its portfolio companies while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors. For more information, please visit www.solacecap.com.

About Siprocal

Siprocal is a media technology platform that helps leading publishers, operators, and advertisers in the Americas to grow and monetize their user base across multiple devices, using direct access to audiences and first-party data intelligence to drive new connections and conversions. Present throughout the Americas, Siprocal impacts hundreds of millions of individuals every month on their favorite channels via mobile, connected TV, streaming, or gaming. For more information, please visit www.siprocal.com