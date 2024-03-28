Identity Digital and Invest.Green Join Forces, Empowering Businesses to Take Their Stance as Leaders in the Global Green Movement

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Identity Digital™, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, today announced its partnership with Invest.Green. Invest.Green democratizes green investing by bringing institutional quality insights and opportunities to retail investors utilizing the .green top-level domain (TLD) provided by Identity Digital.

The world is becoming more environmentally conscious. As a result, sustainability has emerged as a key differentiator in the market. Customers are actively looking to support businesses that can demonstrate their commitment to going green. According to a joint study from McKinsey and NielsenIQ, products making environmental, social, and governance (ESG) related claims averaged 28% cumulative growth over the past five years versus 20% cumulative growth for products that made no such claims. Another 78% of U.S. consumers say that a sustainable lifestyle is important to them and over 60% said they would pay more for a product with sustainable packaging.

By utilizing the .green TLD, organizations can ensure transparency and authenticate their sustainability mission with customers in a direct and clear way, boosting their brand and showcasing what their company stands for. Supplemented with Invest.Green’s market intelligence and investment opportunities, organizations can generate both environmental and financial benefits while letting customers know their position within the global green movement.

"Utilizing the .green TLD is often an overlooked but significant step in demonstrating a brand’s environmental values. It is about effective communication between a business and their customers on a deeper level, building trust across all avenues that their green initiatives are indeed a priority,” said Lisa Box, SVP, Strategic Alliances and Business Development at Identity Digital. “Together with Invest.Green we are helping businesses promote the possibilities of a greener future, empowering them to back up their own words and take committed actions toward their sustainability initiatives, responsible sourcing, and the positive impact they are focused on making.”

There is currently far greater interest in green investing than there is actual investment. “Invest.Green was created to bridge that huge gap by providing world-class, institutional-quality information and analysis to retail investors, and helping companies share their Green story in a credible fashion. Identity Digital not only understands the significance of this undertaking but is dedicated to supporting it by offering the ideal platform to communicate such messaging via the .green TLD,” said Andrew McLean, CEO of Invest.Green.

Invest.Green members consist of Fortune 500 companies such as Toyota and innovators in finance such as econnext who are funding breakthrough solutions for the Green energy transition.

About Invest.Green

Invest.Green provides market intelligence and investment opportunities curated by a research team that has twice been ranked #1 globally. The Invest.Green team has been involved in Green Finance since its inception, and the company’s Advisory Board includes Donald MacDonald, the founding Chairman of the UNPRI, David Dusseault, former President of Robinhood Financial, Tahreem Kampton, former Chief Investment Officer of Microsoft and Harris Komishane, former Head of Finance and Strategy at Fidelity Management and Research.

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs such as .photography, .studio, .live, .technology, and .restaurant, Identity Digital supports around 25 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.