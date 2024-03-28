BNSF Railway builds upon safety record by utilizing virtual reality for training

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the railway industry continues to power the American economy with sustainable methods of moving freight, BNSF Railway is building upon its record year for safety by continuing to put its people first.

As the industry’s safety leader, the North American railway company is currently implementing immersive technology into its mechanical training programs to keep workers safe, utilizing virtual/augmented and mixed realities to enhance safety strategies and improve role readiness amongst the mechanical workforce.

With the help of VR Learning Solutions provider, Roundtable Learning, the training simulations currently being tested with BNSF create training solutions to address risk-specific scenarios to potentially avoid incidents and injuries while on the job. This new initiative upholds BNSF’s standards of innovation, while keeping its commitment for safety front and center.

“BNSF closed out last year with the lowest injury frequency rate in the company’s 175-year history,” said Mark Stockman, director of mechanical training for BNSF. “We continue to invest in new technologies like virtual reality simulations to enhance our mechanical training programs even more. They serve as an integral tool in bridging frontline work with digital technology and prioritizing our vision of a workplace free of accidents and injuries.”

BNSF’s efforts to utilize virtual reality training programs complement existing instructor-led mechanical programs by reinforcing learning techniques that cannot be replicated in traditional training modalities. Built for in-depth exposure to step-by-step processes, the VR program provides experiential learning opportunities for mechanical employees to build their knowledge of the importance of personal protection equipment (PPE), improve risk awareness, and hone seamless lock-out tag-out procedures. Each time employees encounter safety hazards within the VR experience, warnings alert learners to pressurized systems and reinforce safe lifting practices.

“BNSF took the initiative to think outside the box by providing their employees with a new training strategy to further practice identifying and mitigating exposures to risk,” said Jeff Suchan with Roundtable Learning. “Not only has this created a new way of learning/training at BNSF, but these technologies can also help create safer behaviors within the rail industry as a whole.”

For a video demonstration, click here.

For more information on BNSF’s use of VR training technology, click here.

About BNSF Railway

Fort Worth-based BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies. BNSF operates more 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food, and beverages. BNSF’s shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the most technologically advanced, and efficient railroads in the industry. We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service, energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the communities we serve. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com.

About Roundtable Learning

Roundtable Learning is a full-service learning company that works with Fortune 500 companies to deliver custom XR and eLearning experiences to enhance training programs, engage learners, and make a true organizational impact. Roundtable’s philosophy is simple. Learning is experiential. By utilizing expert instructional design and technology in blended learning strategies, Roundtable Learning delivers innovative solutions with a core foundation in learning to close training gaps and empower your workforce. Learn more at https://roundtablelearning.com/.