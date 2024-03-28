Dignity Health Sports Park Becomes Latest Southern California Venue to Use Evolv Technology’s Advanced Guest Screening System

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening to create safer experiences, and Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP), home of the five-time MLS Cup Champions, the LA Galaxy, have launched a strategic new partnership. Brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, the new partnership officially kicked off at the LA Galaxy’s home opener late last month, where Evolv Express® was used to screen guests entering DHSP. The Galaxy’s highly anticipated first match of the season against Inter Miami resulted in Express scanning more than 27,000 fans, marking an MLS regular season attendance record for the venue.

“We are excited to formally announce this strategic new partnership between Dignity Health Sports Park and Evolv,” said Dignity Health Sports Park general manager Katie Pandolfo. “We are committed to providing the best-in-class fan experience at Dignity Health Sports Park and having Evolv Express helps ensure the ingress process is a seamless experience for our guests. We look forward to continuing this partnership and providing an elevated and safe experience for guests who attend our events.”

Evolv Express uses advanced sensor technology and AI, helping allow fans to move through venue entrances more quickly than with traditional metal detectors and can differentiate between threats and the everyday kinds of metal people carry. Expeditious entry helps to allow fans to spend more time at concessions and merchandise outlets pre-match and get to their seats to catch kickoff. MLS commissioner Don Garber remarked to the LA Times that the home opener crowd was “packing the stadium 45 minutes before game time.”

Dignity Health Sports Park joins nine other MLS facilities using Evolv’s detection system, as well as a host of other ticketed venues in Southern California including SoFi Stadium.

“We’re thrilled to work with Dignity Health Sports Park to bring the Evolv experience to another Southern California venue with a very large and highly engaged sports and live entertainment fanbase,” said Jay Muelhoefer, chief commercial officer for Evolv Technology. “Just as Dignity Health Sports Park saw how well the technology works for fans across professional soccer, we look forward to the potential for this partnership to help venues choose Evolv to help keep their fans safe.”

Evolv Technology detects an average of more than 1,000 security threats every single day for more than 700 customers worldwide. The company’s positive impact on professional sports was recently recognized by Sports Business Journal. Evolv Express was given top honors in the “Best In Sports Technology” and “Best In Fan Experience Technology” categories at the outlet’s Tech awards announced earlier this month.

“This new partnership reinforces our unwavering commitment not only to providing unforgettable live-event experiences, but also to the safety and security of every guest we entertain at Dignity Health Sports Park,” said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. “We are continually looking for new and innovative ways to add value and elevate the guest experience for our fans, and Evolv’s cutting-edge technology allows us to do just that.”

In addition to sports venues, Evolv’s technology helps secure leading theme parks, performing arts centers, casinos, places of worship and hundreds of schools and hospitals across the U.S.

