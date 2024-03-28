NHOA Group: New Partnership Emil Frey France x Atlante France, About Fifteen Fastcharging Stations for the Autosphere Dealerships

CHASSENEUIL-DU-POITOU, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Emil Frey France, leader and driving force in vehicle distribution in France, and Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) dedicated to electric vehicles (EV) fast and ultra-fast charging network, have recently signed a partnership for the installation of fast and ultra-fast charging stations in about fifteen car dealerships within the Autosphere network by 2025, for around eighty points of charge in total.

The growing need for ultra-fast charging infrastructure, deemed necessary for the increase of electric vehicle sales, represents a significant opportunity for the Emil Frey France group. In order to offer an additional service to customers of the Autosphere network, its auto/motorcycle retail branch, and to gain new ones, Emil Frey France decided to embark on a journey to install fastcharging stations by sealing a partnership with Atlante last September. The deployment of these stations is also part of Emil Frey France group's desire to optimize its real estate properties.

Atlante's solution offers a practical and efficient option for drivers that can recharge their electric vehicles up to 80% of their capacity in about 20 minutes, depending on the model. The stations are compatible with all EV models and open to all charging standards, available 24/7, and accessible to people with reduced mobility. Payment by credit card is accepted, and the terminals are listed on the main electric mobility applications. Offering from 2 to 6 fastcharging points (150 to 300kWh), Atlante's station concept is flexible, adapting to the available real estate space. It allows for installation next to dynamic business areas or near major roadways, perfectly suited to the local needs of medium-sized cities.

About fifteen stations by 2025

The partnership includes the installation of about fifteen stations, which will ultimately have around eighty fastcharging points in total, that will enable owners to recharge their electric vehicles with renewable energy. The Autosphere network dealerships selected to host these fastcharging stations are progressively chosen as the deployment unfolds, according to the concept's criteria. Already underway, the first Atlante charging site has been installed at the car dealership in La Teste-de-Buch, near Arcachon, in the Gironde department. This station has 4 fastcharging points of 150kW and is already open to all electric vehicles. Following the layout of the Autosphere network, the next stations to be established will be in Tours/St Cyr sur Loire, Châtellerault, Ruffec, Meaux, Compiègne, Maubeuge, and Montluçon.

Supporting the transition to electric mobility

By providing Autosphere network customers with a journey that incorporates fast and ultra-fast charging with Atlante's user experience, Emil Frey France not only demonstrates its commitment to actively participate in the transition to electric mobility but also aims to anticipate the expectations of Autosphere customers with the deployment of personalized, cutting-edge services.

"We are very proud of having been chosen to support the deployment of this new service within the car dealerships of the Autosphere network. With our cutting-edge technology and a constant demand for the best user experience, we guarantee Emil Frey France, through its Autosphere network, to offer a quality service to its customers. This project, which is pivotal for Atlante France, fully aligns with our desire to deploy our network with renowned partners, on sites known for their quality service," emphasizes Jacques Galvani, CEO of Atlante France.

"As an expert partner in its field, Atlante offers us the opportunity, with this new service, to provide the best service to drivers towards electrification. This partnership is fully in line with our policy of diversifying our services to maintain all our added value in a sector that is rapidly and constantly evolving," declares Hervé Miralles, President of Emil Frey France group.

About Emil Frey France Group

Emil Frey France, leader and driving force in vehicle distribution in France, operates in the automotive and agro-equipment sectors. Its activities are spread across several business sectors: automotive and motorcycle distribution (Autosphere and its network), its core business, distribution of industrial vehicles (Groupe Kertrucks), wholesale and retail trade of original and independent spare parts (Dispro, FLSA, Flauraud, Barrault), design of spare parts (MGA), reconditioning of used vehicles (CRVO), and distribution of agricultural equipment (Bretagri). It is the official importer of Mitsubishi Motors, Subaru, and TVS brands in the French market. In France, in 2023, its consolidated revenue (IFRS) amounted to €5.9 billion. The group employs over 10,000 staff members. Official website: www.emilfreyfrance.fr

Emil Frey France is the French subsidiary of the Emil Frey Group.

About Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, 100% enabled by renewables, energy storage and vehicle-grid-integrated (VGI). It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Operating since October 2021, Atlante has today more than 2000 charging points online in its four countries with thousands more under construction and development. Leveraging on the technological heritage of the NHOA Group, including via collaboration with its sister company Free2move eSolutions, Atlante is a preferential network of the Stellantis automotive group and its customers. Atlante stations are fully interoperable and can be accessed by virtually any e-mobility app or charging card, and by any make and model of electric vehicles.

For further information, go to www.atlante.energy

Follow us on LinkedIn

Follow us on Instagram