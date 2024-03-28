Avnos and Deep Sky Forge Path to Gigaton-Scale Carbon Removal in Canada

MONTRÉAL & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Sky, a Montreal-based carbon removal project developer, and Avnos, the Los Angeles-based company pioneering novel Hybrid Direct Air Capture (HDAC™) technology for carbon dioxide removal, have joined forces to deploy HDAC technology in Canada. As part of its partnership with Deep Sky, Avnos will build and install a Hybrid DAC Air Handling Unit (AHU) at Deep Sky Labs in Canada, with the capacity to remove 450 tons of CO 2 per year. This will be the first project for Avnos outside of the United States.

Deep Sky, the world's first gigaton-scale carbon removal project developer, will operate Avnos’ AHU at Deep Sky Labs, the world’s first carbon removal innovation center. Slated for installation in 2025, this strategic move leverages the region's vast renewable hydroelectric energy reserves, positioning Canada as a pivotal hub for carbon removal initiatives.

Once operational, Avnos will have AHUs in both Montreal and Bakersfield, CA, showcasing its adaptability across diverse environments, humidities, and temperatures. This operational flexibility enables an operator like Deep Sky to position an AHU in close proximity to carbon sequestration and renewable power capacity, thereby optimizing the net negativity of the hub.

“Our partnership with Avnos is crucial to Canada's decarbonization strategy,” said Damien Steel, CEO of Deep Sky. “Adding Avnos’ novel Hybrid DAC to our Deep Sky Labs project is a significant addition to our portfolio as its technological approach and business model speeds up carbon dioxide removal in Canada.”

Avnos has pioneered HDAC, capturing both CO 2 and water from the atmosphere in a single system. It then uses this water to regenerate its moisture-responsive sorbents, in contrast to other DAC processes that need heat to separate the captured CO 2 from their sorbents. Avnos’ dual capture, then, equates to cost savings for a plant operator and a positive addition to the surrounding community, as Avnos’ tech contributes both water and jobs. Both partners value both the climate and economic potential of commercial deployment in Canada.

“We recognize we will need to cross borders for the global community to successfully address legacy emissions and capitalize on the enormous economic potential of carbon dioxide removal (CDR),” said Will Kain, CEO of Avnos. “Our partnership with Deep Sky demonstrates our commitment to achieving gigaton scale carbon removal and steering the nascent CDR industry toward creating opportunity and shared benefits.”

As a project developer, Deep Sky is actively constructing expansive carbon removal and storage infrastructure across Canada. It is incorporating leading carbon dioxide removal and sequestration technologies to scale up a portfolio of solutions. Avnos' licensing business model simplifies this process. Cross-border partnerships like this are vital for achieving drawdown and effectively addressing the impacts of climate change.

About Deep Sky:

Montreal-based Deep Sky is the world’s first gigaton-scale carbon removal company, aiming to remove billions of tons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. As a project developer, Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air and ocean carbon capture companies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high-quality carbon credits to the market and commercialize carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. With $75M in funding, Deep Sky is backed by world-class investors including Investissement Québec, Brightspark Ventures, Whitecap Venture Partners, OMERS Ventures, BDC Climate Fund, and more. For more information, visit deepskyclimate.com.

About Avnos:

Avnos is the world’s first Hybrid Direct Air Capture (HDAC™) company and best chance to get to gigaton scale in the removal of legacy carbon emissions. Founded in Los Angeles, California, Avnos produces water as it captures carbon dioxide from the air, making it the most resource-efficient and therefore cost-effective technology available on the market today. Designed to be licensed and deployed by companies committed to decarbonization – from energy companies to carbon utilization to project developers – Avnos allows customers to easily set up and manage their own direct air capture program regardless of geography and bring resources back into the communities where they operate. Avnos has been awarded multi-million-dollar projects from the U.S. Department of Energy to demonstrate its HDAC solution in the field, and from the U.S. Office of Naval Research to pilot CO2 capture and e-fuels production.

For more information, visit Avnos at www.avnos.com.