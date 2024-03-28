Impact Communications Signs Best-Selling Book Author and Financial Advisor Coach Derrick Kinney

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impact Communications, Inc. (Impact), a leading marketing and PR firm focused exclusively on elevating the stature of independent financial advisors, fintech firms, and allied financial services companies, announced today that Derrick Kinney, best-selling author, financial advisor coach, successful podcast host, and sought-after speaker, has retained Impact to represent him in the financial services industry.

“Marie Swift and her superstar team are the perfect fit for me,” said Kinney. “They add huge value to their clients. The moment I signed the contract, the magic began to happen. I’ve got a big vision so a team that not only ‘gets it’ but shares my passion for Success For Advisors and the Good Money Revolution is a must.”

“Not gonna lie, we’re very particular about the clients we take on,” said Impact Founder and CEO Maire Swift. “Derrick Kinney checked all the boxes for us. He’s passionate about making a difference in the financial advisory world and for humanity as a whole. Derrick is super dynamic and on-point with his messaging and advice. We are extremely proud to associate our brand with his.”

AN ACCOMPLISHED ADVISOR TO ADVISORS

Kinney once had his own successful advisory firm and strives to share his best practices with other financial professionals through speaking engagements, webinars, his Good Money podcast, and a best-selling book. He is known to many as the Advisor to Advisors and is one of the nation’s most respected voices on business and money. A frequent media guest on CNBC, CNN, FOX News, and FOX Business, he is a sought-after keynote speaker on how to attract more high-net-worth clients to grow one’s advisory business.

Kinney is also known for his Wall Street Journal and USA Today National best-selling book, Good Money Revolution: How to Make More Money To Do More Good, which shares a simple success plan to earn more in order to fulfill your Generosity Purpose™.

Kicking off 2024 with a new coaching program for financial advisors with both private sessions and full-day workshops for teams, Kinney helps firms break through AUM ceilings, stand out from the competition, and better leverage sponsorship and marketing opportunities. Advisors can learn how to stand out in every social setting and be more confident communicators to better serve their clients. Firms looking to conduct mergers and acquisitions are utilizing Kinney’s program to stand out as the “Advisor of Choice” when it comes time to compete for the best in the industry. To learn more about the Success for Advisors program, visit www.SuccessForAdvisors.com/Private-Coaching.

Kinney is available for speaking engagements, webinars, and podcasts and is scheduling now for summer and beyond. To find out more about booking Kinney as a speaker, visit www.SuccessForAdvisors.com.

ABOUT IMPACT COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, Impact Communications works with a select group of fintech companies, financial institutions such as custodians and independent broker/dealers, RIA networks and membership organizations, OSJs, allied consulting entities, wealth management firms, and independent advisors. Private coaching, on-camera training, branding and customized websites, content creation, and personalized media strategies enable Impact clients to reach their overarching goals. A prolific writer and respected consultant in the financial planning profession, founder and CEO Marie Swift has appeared on NPR and numerous video interviews. Her quotes and articles have been published by Forbes, MarketWatch, Barron’s and dozens of financial services trade publications. She profiles interesting people in the financial services industry on her blog, Best Practices in the Financial Services Industry, and in the Swift Chat video interview series. For more information about Impact Communication and its services, please visit www.ImpactCommunications.org.

ABOUT DERRICK KINNEY

Derrick Kinney is a best-selling book author, podcast host, and financial advisor known to many as the Advisor to Advisors. He is a sought-after keynote speaker on how to attract more high-net-worth clients to grow advisory business. Recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top financial advisors, Kinney has coached thousands of clients to financial success. His mission is to teach his proven framework to financial advisors so they can build the businesses they’ve always wanted and enjoy more freedom and meaning in their lives. Learn more at SuccessforAdvisors.com. Get a copy of his “10 Fatal Mistakes Financial Advisors Make (and how you can avoid them) Guide” at https://www.SuccessForAdvisors.com/pdf-10-mistakes.