Vero Finance and DYNA Products Form Partnership to Support Distribution Channels with Floor Plan Financing Program

MILLINGTON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vero Finance Technologies, Inc. (“Vero”), a leading provider of bespoke floor plan financing programs, has announced a new partnership with Dyna Sales & Service LLC (operating as “DYNA Products”), a premier manufacturer of firewood processing equipment, including chippers, splitters, and processors. This strategic collaboration is set to enhance DYNA Products' commitment to delivering unparalleled support and flexibility to its dealer network, tailoring program terms to meet the unique needs of their retailers.

Located in Millington, Michigan, DYNA Products has established a strong reputation for its high-quality firewood processing equipment and its dedication to fostering meaningful, relationship-based support for its dealer partners. Identifying the necessity for a floor plan financing partner that reflects its values of maintaining close dealer relationships, DYNA Products chose Vero for its ability to provide customizable and flexible financing solutions.

John Mizzi, CEO at Vero, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Our alliance with DYNA Products exemplifies the alignment of Vero's adaptable and dealer-focused financing solutions with the core values of a company committed to strong retailer partnerships. We are thrilled to offer customized financing solutions to DYNA Products' dealer network, empowering them to support their dealers effectively with programs that cater to their buying needs."

Vero's innovative approach to floor plan financing is designed to accommodate the distinct demands of each OEM partner and their dealers, offering flexibility beyond traditional financing solutions. This partnership aims to bolster DYNA Products' dealers by enabling more efficient inventory management and fostering growth opportunities.

Nathan Miller, CEO of DYNA Products, remarked, “In Vero, we've found a partner whose philosophy of adaptability and personalized dealer support aligns with ours. Vero’s capacity to provide dynamic, behavior-based financing terms positioned them as the perfect choice for us. This partnership is about more than financing; it’s about augmenting the support we extend to our dealers, helping them to flourish.”

Through this collaboration, Vero and DYNA Products are set to redefine industry standards in dealer support within the firewood processing equipment sector, highlighting a mutual commitment to fostering dealer success through innovative, bespoke financial solutions.

For more information about Vero and its custom wholesale financing programs, please visit www.Vero-Technologies.com. To learn more about DYNA Products and their range of firewood processing equipment, visit www.DYNA-Products.com.

About Vero:

Vero Finance is a premier provider of wholesale financing solutions, catering to a wide array of industries including auto, marine, powersports, agricultural equipment, and more. Vero partners with OEMs to offer sponsored floor plan programs for their dealer networks, equipped with a technology platform that provides real-time analytics for OEMs and their dealers, advanced risk management, and personalized lending operations.

About DYNA Products:

Dyna Sales & Service LLC, doing business as DYNA Products, is a leading manufacturer of firewood processing equipment such as chippers, splitters, and processors. Based in Millington, Michigan, DYNA Products is dedicated to supplying top-quality equipment, parts, and support to its authorized dealer network, ensuring rapid delivery and exceptional service.