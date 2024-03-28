Orca Security and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Orca’s Cloud Security Solutions to the Public Sector

PORTLAND, Ore. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security, the leader in agentless cloud security, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Orca Security’s Public Sector Distributor, making the company’s innovative and award-winning cloud security and compliance platform more readily available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft as our premier distributor, and work with Carahsoft’s extensive reseller ecosystem to expand our presence in the Public Sector. Their dedication to serving the Public Sector is unmatched,” said Stephanie Donofrio, Director of Federal Channels, Orca Security. “Carahsoft’s experienced team, coupled with Orca Security’s mission to deliver fast and effective cloud security, will provide the security needed to meet and exceed Zero-Trust Architecture mandates and ultimately secure our nation’s most important assets.”

The agentless-first Orca Cloud Security Platform provides 100% visibility and coverage, eliminating the blind spots, cost, organizational friction and performance hits associated with agent-based solutions. With no agents to install, Orca deploys in minutes, and in less than 24 hours provides a complete understanding of an organization’s cloud risk and compliance posture. The Orca Platform has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) ‘In-Process’ status and is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

Orca’s FedRAMP ‘In Process’ status enables U.S. Federal Government agencies to deploy the Orca Platform to meet objectives, CMMC and other regulatory and statutory requirements and align with Executive Order 14028 “Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity,” OMB M-22-09 “Moving the U.S. Government Toward Zero Trust Cybersecurity Principles” and OMB M-22-18 “Enhancing the Security of the Software Supply Chain through Secure Software Development Practices.”

“By adding Orca Security’s solutions to our cybersecurity portfolio, we can now provide a valuable, agentless-first cloud security experience to the Public Sector,” said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive, Carahsoft. “Through collaborating with Orca Security and our reseller partners, we empower agencies with visibility and compliance across complex multi-cloud environments and support the Government’s efforts to procure and deploy the most advanced cybersecurity solutions available.”

Orca Security’s offerings are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 contracts. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or Orca@carahsoft.com.

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world’s most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or book a personalized demo.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, Big Data and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.