StratCap Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreement for Acquisition by HMC Capital

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StratCap, LLC (“StratCap”), a digital infrastructure asset management company, today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to be acquired by HMC Capital Limited (“HMC”), an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listed alternative asset manager known for its high conviction and scalable real asset strategies for individuals, institutions, sovereign wealth funds, and pension funds. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q2 2024.

The strategic acquisition by HMC would mark a significant milestone for StratCap and is expected to herald a new era of growth and opportunity. Leveraging HMC’s growing portfolio of assets under management, totaling in excess of AUD$10 billion, and backed by a team of over 100 investment and asset management professionals, this pending transaction is poised to accelerate StratCap’s future growth.

This pending acquisition marks an important milestone for HMC’s expansion into the North American market, adding specialist digital infrastructure capability and access to U.S. retail distribution channels. "We are excited to integrate StratCap into the HMC Group," said David Di Pilla, Managing Director and CEO of HMC. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to establish a large-scale, globally significant, alternative asset management platform. We believe StratCap's digital infrastructure investment focus can seamlessly integrate with HMC's existing strategies, creating synergies that drive immediate value for both HMC and StratCap stakeholders.”

With a strong balance sheet of AUD$1 billion in liquidity across fund co-investments and undrawn credit facilities, HMC brings resources and expertise to accelerate StratCap's growth.

Pat Miller, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at StratCap, echoed Mr. Di Pilla’s sentiments and added, "HMC Capital is a fast growing, highly respected investment firm with a proven track record of success and we look forward to working closely with the HMC team to further our goal of maximizing value to our stakeholders across North America.” Jim Condon, Managing Partner at StratCap, added, “HMC brings significant assets under management, deep investment expertise, substantial experience building large-scale portfolios, and a history of executing large, complex transactions – all of which would be instrumental in accelerating our future growth trajectory."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to StratCap.

About HMC Capital:

HMC Capital is an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listed alternative asset manager specializing in high conviction and scalable real asset strategies on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. With a proven track record of success and a global presence, HMC Capital is committed to delivering exceptional results for investors by focusing on high conviction investment opportunities across sectors exposed to long-term growth trends.

About StratCap:

StratCap is a specialist investment management platform committed to providing access to dynamic asset classes and highly experienced investment professionals. The company is focused on a wide range of digital economy assets with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

