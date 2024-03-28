Weave Now Integrates With Athenahealth

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced an integration with Athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. This integration allows healthcare providers to better manage their business through automation and optimization of tasks by unlocking the following Weave features:

Automatic Data Sync: Keeps patient contact and appointment information current in Weave with daily updates from the Athenahealth database.

Missed Call Text: Send automated, personalized texts when a call is missed or goes to voicemail, helping manage high call volumes, and decreasing stress for office staff.

Call Pop: When a patient calls into the practice, a pop-up displays the patient’s profile, enabling staff to deliver more personalized communications.

Birthday Greetings: Delight patients each year with automated and personalized Birthday Greetings.

Email Marketing: Reactivate and engage potential patients with Weave’s easy-to-use email marketing tools.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with, and engage customers to grow their business. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management, and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/