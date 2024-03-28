PCI Announces Expansion of Mail Presort Operations to the Midwest, Boosting National Presence, Regional Employment, and Client Service

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postal Center International (PCI), an industry leader in mail, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its mail presort operations to Indianapolis to serve the Midwest mailing community, highlighting its dedication to growth and the provision of superior mail solutions to America's Heartland. Celebrating its 40th year in business, PCI's strategic move into Indianapolis marks a pivotal step in its ongoing national expansion plan, aimed at providing white-glove service to clients in the region while fostering local employment opportunities.

The new facility, expected to be fully operational in the third quarter of 2024, is a reflection of PCI’s robust growth trajectory and perfectly aligns with the company’s vision of bringing its comprehensive suite of solutions closer to clients.

This expansion comes on the heels of PCI’s successful opening of a presort mail facility in New England in January 2023, which increased the company’s workforce to over 550 associates. The Midwest expansion is poised to further bolster PCI’s operational capabilities and workforce, reinforcing its position as a pivotal player in the region’s balanced economic landscape, known for its mix of heavy printing, mailing along with automotive and agriculture.

Ismael Diaz, President & CEO of PCI, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "Our decision to expand our mail presort operations to the Midwest underscores our pledge to not only grow our business but also reinforce the regions we serve. This new facility in Indianapolis will allow us to better serve our clients in the Midwest by providing them with more efficient mail sorting solutions. Moreover, this expansion reflects our robust growth strategy, which continues to yield significant dividends, as evidenced by our record-breaking $500 million annual sales for 2023. We are proud to contribute to the economic vitality of America's Heartland by creating employment opportunities and supporting the local community."

As PCI continues to grow and evolve, this expansion into the Midwest is a clear indication of its dedication to excellence, client service, and community support for all the mailing clients in the region.

About Postal Center International (PCI)

Postal Center International (PCI), a company deeply rooted in family values, was founded in 1984 by father-and-son entrepreneurs Luis and Arturo Echarte. Four years later, co-owner Susan Echarte joined the business, currently a leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs, and marketing solutions partner. Under the leadership of President & CEO Ismael Diaz since 2006, PCI has become renowned as one of the nation’s largest state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal, and mail processing service organizations. The company’s family of brands employs more than 550 associates, with annual sales of over $500 million, at its locations in the Southeast, Southwest, and Northeast regions, with a footprint totaling more than 500K square feet. PCI delivers exceptional print, mail, signs, fulfillment, promotional, packaging, and marketing solutions for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality, and government nationwide. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications, including HITRUST CSF®, TruSight, FDR, PCI DSS, SOC 2 (Type 2), FSC, SFI, PEFC, and G7.

In September 2023, the United States Postal Service (USPS) selected PCI to represent the country’s mail community at the National Postal Customer Council’s Week main event in Boston. Our President & CEO, Ismael Diaz, was the event’s guest speaker, sharing our values and commitment to the industry. As a symbol of our shared values and the enduring liberties that unite and empower our nation’s citizens, the CEO was honored with a commemorative US Postal Freedom Stamp. This recognition reflects our dedication and the values we hold dear.

Also, in 2023, PCI was honored with the South Florida Business Journal’s (SFBJ) Business of the Year Award in the $250 million to $500 million revenue category, a testament to our consistent growth and success. This recognition followed our inclusion in the prestigious SFBJ Fastest Growing Companies List at #18. We were also humbled to receive the Sustainability & Green Visionary Award from the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SFLHCC), acknowledging our unwavering commitment to sustainable business practices. These accolades reflect our dedication to excellence and our mission to provide the best solutions to our clients.