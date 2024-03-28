Ivanti Announces Infinigate Group as New Distribution Partner in France

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, today announced it has named the Infinigate Group, a European value-added distributor specializing in cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud, as a new Ivanti distribution partner in France.

To support its growth in the market and to be as close as possible to its customers' needs, Ivanti is constantly strengthening its network of partners. As cyber threats continue to escalate, this strategic partnership with Infinigate will enable Ivanti to increase its presence in the reseller network, giving even more customers access to Ivanti's high standards of visibility, protection and threat detection across every facet of their business. Both Ivanti and Infinigate are committed to empowering customers with robust cybersecurity solutions.

“Our partnership with Infinigate allows us to better serve resellers and integrators by seamlessly offering our products and solutions to the French market while strengthening our presence in the region,” said Luc Sabot, Country Manager at Ivanti. “Being a leader in cybersecurity solutions, Infinigate was a natural decision – partners are vital to our success, and we are fortunate to start this next chapter with Infinigate.”

“As a provider, we are pleased to serve Ivanti resellers and represent them throughout France. Ivanti’s commitment to growth and innovation closely aligns with Infinigate’s objectives to provide best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to our customers,” said Bruno Zaconne, French Managing Director at Infinigate Group. “No matter what stage our partners are at, we locally tailor our services leveraging our technical expertise, to help them develop their cybersecurity offerings.”

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is an EMEA cybersecurity powerhouse covering over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors. In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group. For additional information, visit www.infinigate.com.

About Ivanti

Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees’ experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons – a cloud-scale, intelligent hyperautomation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.