The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ Named Official Hot Sauce of Three MLB Teams

ROME, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ announces its return as a sponsor of three Major League Baseball teams for the 2024 season. The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce is once again the Official Hot Sauce of the Atlanta Braves, the Colorado Rockies and the reigning champions, the Texas Rangers.

As the Official Hot Sauce, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce will be featured at concession stands throughout the three teams’ ballparks, allowing fans the opportunity to add heat and flavor to their game-day snacks while cheering on their favorite teams.

The sponsorship agreements also enable The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce to engage directly with fans of each team through on-site activations and social media promotions and giveaways. The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce will have a prominent presence at each team’s stadium and fans will see the brand’s logo displayed throughout the ballparks.

To celebrate the continued partnerships, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce is hosting a social media giveaway in honor of Opening Day of the 2024 season. Fans are encouraged to engage with the brand on social media and participate in a poll to share their favorite game-day snacks for a chance to win unique prizes, including baseball merchandise and The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce products. Fans can follow @Louisiana_Hot_Sauce on Instagram and Facebook, or visit louisianahotsauce.com to learn more.

About Summit Hill Foods:

Summit Hill Foods is a leading branded food company with nationally recognized brands: Better Than Bouillon®, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ and Better Than Gravy®. In addition to the retail brand portfolio, Summit Hill Foods serves as a flavor-first solution provider and trusted ingredient supplier to foodservice distributors, manufacturers and restaurants. To learn more, visit www.SHFoods.com.