Wildix Announces Entry into Saudi Arabia with AlJammaz Technologies Partnership

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wildix, a global innovator and leader in UC&C, today announced a strategic partnership with AlJammaz Technologies, marking a significant milestone in Wildix's global expansion. This collaboration establishes AlJammaz as the first distributor of Wildix’s advanced UC&C (Unified Communications & Collaboration) solutions in the Saudi Arabian market, heralding a new era of business communication in the region and setting the stage for further expansion into the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

By blending Wildix's innovative UC solutions with AlJammaz Technologies' expertise, this partnership is set to revolutionize business communications in Saudi Arabia. It focuses on boosting productivity and agility within a zero-trust security framework, enabling businesses to excel in an era dominated by digital transformation.

“We are particularly proud of our new partnership with AlJammaz Technologies, a milestone that benefits us both enormously,” said Emiliano Tomasoni, CMO, Wildix. “At Wildix, it opens up an exciting path to connect with and uplift our resellers across the region, equipping them with unparalleled sales, tech and marketing prowess — directly impacting the heart of our industry across this new vibrant region.”

This alliance is more than a partnership; it's a catalyst for digital transformation within Saudi Arabia and its region. Anchored in Wildix’s history of UCaaS innovations and commitment to partner empowerment, this collaboration is poised to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses, driven by Saudi Arabia’s ambitious 2030 Strategy and National Transformation Program (NTP).

“We are proud to partner with Wildix, an industry-leading player in the UC&C space,” said Adel Qahwash, General Manager, AlJammaz Technologies. "There's a clear need among KSA businesses for the comprehensive solutions Wildix provides, and we're eager to meet this demand together."

For further information about Wildix and its award-winning solutions, please visit wildix.com.

About Wildix:

Wildix is a global provider of unified communications solutions that enhance the efficiency and productivity of businesses, especially in sales-oriented environments. With a strong focus on innovative technology and user-friendly design, Wildix aims to transform how businesses communicate and collaborate.

About AlJammaz Technologies:

AlJammaz Technologies is the leading Value Added Technology Distributor in the GCC and the Middle East, which distributes advanced technology products, solutions and services in the areas of Data centers, infrastructure, cloud, IoT, networking, Collaboration, Cyber Security, Servers, storage, wireless mobility, broadband & Internet access, Consumer gadgets and Life style.

Al Jammaz does business through our channel partners and serves the financial, industrial, education, Teleco, hospitality, healthcare, government, SMB and consumer sectors, offering high-demand products at the lowest possible cost.