Triple Impact Connections Increases its Digital CX Capabilities with CXone

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Triple Impact Connections, a veteran-owned BPO firm based in the United States, has selected the industry-leading NICE CXone platform to help drive great customer service and long-term value. With the move to CXone, Triple Impact Connections will be able to handle its rapid growth, better support its remote agents, and offer customers a complete, end-to-end experience.

Triple Impact Connections chose NICE because of its placement as a leader on Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CCaaS, its consistent industry leadership in workforce management, and its advanced CX analytics and AI capabilities. The robust, complete AI-powered platform of CXone will provide better visibility into its contact service operation with real-time insights into overall operations. This increase in accurate reporting will give the company a better understanding of agent performance and empower those agents with a unified workspace and the training they need to succeed.

In addition, Triple Impact Connections looked to improve its self-service capabilities and offer a wider range of options to its end customers. The company will create a seamless, intelligent omnichannel journey across all digital and voice interaction channels, making the BPO more competitive and able to adapt to market changes quickly and effortlessly without disrupting the customer’s journey.

Josh Kuligowski, Chief Technology Officer, Triple Impact Connections, said, “As we navigate the ongoing surge in customer demand, NICE empowers us to deliver next-generation service levels and comprehensive omnichannel digital strategies, placing our customers at the forefront of exceptional customer service, robust support, and seamless order fulfillment. This decision positions us to not only meet but exceed increased customer demand, and solidify our identity as a family-oriented, community-driven business."

“The need to have an interactions centric platform that can converge all CX assets and be fueled with AI is a mandatory requirement for businesses to build the future of their CX operation,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. “With CXone’s AI-driven digital capabilities, Triple Impact Connection will be on the cutting edge of CX with a suite of solutions capable of meeting any and all needs.”

About Triple Impact Connections

Triple Impact Connections is a provider of Business Process Solutions (BPO) with major clients across North America. As such, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver on clients’ evolving needs through the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP). Our executive team brings over 60 years of Contact Center experience and strategic and tactical expertise between brands and customers. The benefits Triple Impact offers are game-changers and a clear win-win for companies, their customers, and our country. tripleimpact.com

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

