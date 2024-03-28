Colibri Group Announces Partnership with The University of Tulsa for Professional Licensure Program for Students in Real Estate, Mortgage and Finance

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colibri Group (“Colibri”), a professional education company with leading brands that provide learning solutions to licensed professionals, announces that it has partnered with The University of Tulsa to bring a unique learning program to students enrolled at the University. The experience allows students to register for a program that prepares them for professional licensure prior to graduation in real estate, mortgage and finance through the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) exam.

“Our portfolio of educational programs allows colleges and universities to augment their degree programs with incremental learning that leads to professional licensure and preparation prior to graduation,” said Jim Fox, Chief Financial Officer of Colibri Group and graduate of The University of Tulsa. “We are thrilled that The University of Tulsa, with its high quality education and job placement program, is welcoming the inaugural class of students this spring with our new program. Students enrolled in this experience are well positioned to get off to a fast start in their career, and even begin practice prior to graduation.”

At no additional cost, students were able to enroll in the Colibri program beginning Spring 2024. This program is aligned to Tulsa’s job placement guarantee commitment to their students, known as the CaneCareers Job Placement Guarantee.

“We are offering students a unique opportunity to combine their academic preparation with the ability to prepare them for their career,” said Kathy Taylor, Dean of Collins College of Business, University of Tulsa. “These are the types of unique opportunities that the Collins College of Business provides as we work to achieve our mission of empowering the next generation of business leaders. We are excited about the partnership with Colibri and the opportunity to work with one of our successful graduates, who is a leader with Colibri.”

Colibri Group is building the future of professional education. Today, millions of licensed professionals start and advance their careers through the company’s online and in-person learning solutions for licensing, continuing education, test preparation and professional development. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Colibri Group provides a holistic learning experience for students and professionals to achieve more and thrive throughout their careers in real estate, financial services, teacher education, healthcare, valuation and property services, among other professions. Visit colibrigroup.com for more information.