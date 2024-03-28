KTO: Travels With Darley “Korea for Foodies” Debuts on Streaming With GoTraveler and PBS

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Join Emmy-nominated Darley Newman in Season 11 of "Travels with Darley" for a culinary journey through Korea. Explore heritage-inspired cuisine, vibrant street food, café culture, and indulge in K-desserts. Experience the popular flavors of convenience store and "hyugeso" foods, as seen in K-dramas.

Last fall, Darley visited Seoul and Busan, capturing content to feature Korea’s gastronomy and culinary delights with locals to include great Korean Chefs, a Temple Food Master and a Grand Master of makgeolli. Viewers can tune into “Travels with Darley: Korea for Foodies” on their local PBS TV station and streaming via GoTraveler on Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire, Sling, Plex, and more.

In this episode, viewers join Darley on a culinary journey across the diverse landscapes of Korean cuisine, ranging from traditional temple dishes to contemporary K-desserts. Set against the vibrant scenery of Seoul and Busan, Darley not only indulges in flavors but also delves into the cultural and philosophical foundations of these mouthwatering dishes. Collaborating with three-star Michelin chef Sung Anh of Mosu Seoul, Darley captures the essence of culinary artistry. Venturing into the spiritual dimension of cooking, she joins forces with Jeong Kwan, renowned for her appearance on Netflix's "Chef’s Table" , and samples vegan food at Forest Kitchen within the Lotte World Mall. Delving into the historical depths, Darley explores makgeolli, a traditional Korean rice liquor, sharing a tasting experience with Yoo Cheong-gil, the nation’s sole officially recognized makgeolli master.

Darley's culinary adventure in Korea extends to the bustling markets, convenience stores, and the unique "hyugeso" or Korean highway stops. Here, Darley indulges in the savory pleasures of street and fast food that cater to the dynamic pace of Korean life. Interacting with locals, she unravels the intrinsic connection between Koreans and their ubiquitous café culture. In Busan, Darley's uncovers the sea-to-table delights of Jagalchi Market and naengmyeon, a Korean cold noodle delicacy designed to combat the summer heat. No visit to Korea would be complete without savoring the renowned Korean BBQ at Dosan Hoikwan, featuring the exquisite Hanwoo beef—regarded as one of the rarest and most luxurious meats globally. Darley's journey captures the diverse flavors, cultural intricacies, and culinary delights that define Korean cuisine as an immersive experience.

“This season focuses on the passion of individuals, families, and communities who seek to preserve historical assets, traditions, and authentic cuisine to enable lovers of travel to take nostalgic journeys, learn from their discoveries and pass it on to the next generation,” said Darley.

"We were thrilled to host Darley in Korea, to discover the rich tapestry of cuisine and the history of these inspiring dishes. Darley’s willingness to embrace Korea’s cuisine is an honor, highlighting the parallel between K-pop, K-drama and the global appeal of K-cuisine. We look forward to her sharing this experience with viewers across the US and around the world," said Jaesok Park, executive director at the Korea Tourism Organization New York Office.

TRAVELS WITH DARLEY Season 11 dives into diverse and vibrant cultures in geographically distinctive areas of the United States, making it a must-watch series for travel enthusiasts and adventure seekers. Watch “Travels with Darley: Korea for Foodies” streaming on GoTraveler (available on Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire, Sling, Plex, and more) and on PBS stations.

Darley’s fans can also travel with Darley to Santa Fe, Quebec, Alabama, West Virginia and beyond with the new TRAVELS WITH DARLEY podcast on iHeart, Apple, Spotify, Audible, Amazon Music and wherever you listen to podcasts, taking listeners on immersive travel adventures.

About Darley Newman

Darley Newman is a multifaceted entrepreneur, television and podcast host, writer, and producer, celebrated for her Emmy Award-winning series, including Equitrekking, Travels with Darley and Look Up. Her journey continues with the TRAVELS WITH DARLEY podcast on iHeart and all your preferred podcast platforms. Having led production teams in over 30 nations and 26 states, she’s been charged by an elephant in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, gone free diving in South Korea, taken on the world’s highest commercial bungee in China and explored by mountain bike the WWI ‘red zone’ of northeast France. Darley's accolades include seven Daytime Emmy Award nominations, the prestigious North American Travel Journalist Award, recognition as an Inspiring Woman by Women in Philanthropy and Leadership, two Telly Awards, and an induction into the Taste Awards Hall of Fame. More on Darley at Darley-Newman.com.

About Korea Tourism Organization

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is an organization of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST). KTO serves the interests of Korea’s tourism economy by marketing the country as an all-season visitor destination. Fascinating history, rich culture, amazing food, and friendly people combine to make South Korea one of the most visited countries. The Visit Korea Year 2023-2024 campaign promotes K-Culture. Located in East Asia, South Korea is a country of contrasts, with tourist attractions ranging from ancient mountaintop Buddhist temples such as Bulguksa Temple to the ultra-modern skyscrapers as Lotte World Tower in Seoul.