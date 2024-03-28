KBRA Assigns Long-Term Ratings of AA to Three Series of Chicago Park District General Obligation Bonds; Outlook is Positive

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA with a Positive Outlook to the Chicago Park District General Obligation Limited Tax Park Bonds Series 2024A; General Obligation Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2024B; and General Obligation Unlimited Tax Bonds, Series 2024E (Special Recreation Activity Alternate Revenue Source). Additionally, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA, and Positive Outlook, on the District’s outstanding General Obligation Bonds.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Strong financial condition as evidenced by stable and healthy levels of operating reserves.

Strong leadership team with long-standing financial management policies and procedures for budgeting, forecasting, and operations management.

Substantial tax base with deep and diverse economy that is coterminous with the City of Chicago.

Credit Challenges

Relatively high debt burden both on a per capita basis and as a percentage of full market property valuation.

Very low pension funded ratio at 32.1% as of FYE 2022.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Moderating debt metrics.

Continuation of robust financial operations generating surpluses and increasing reserves.

For Downgrade

Significant deterioration in the level of available fund balance and operating reserves.

