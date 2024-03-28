Cadmus Company Awarded $800 Million Prime Contract on USAID Central America Regional Support Services IDIQ

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadmus Company Nathan Associates, a leading provider of international development solutions and technical and strategic expertise to governments, energy utilities, and private sector companies worldwide, has secured a prime position among the eight awarded to large businesses to provide services in support of USAID’s regional and bilateral programs in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Under this contract, Cadmus will leverage its technical and strategic expertise to support the $800 million, five-year USAID/El Salvador Central America Regional Support Services IDIQ. The vehicle aims to strengthen economic stability and growth, enhance governance and transparency, reduce gender-based violence, promote human rights and press freedom, address migration dynamics, improve resilience to climate change, food security, and health threats, and combat high crime rates and insecurity in the region.

This achievement is a significant milestone for Cadmus in Central America, underscoring the company’s commitment to effecting transformative change in the region and solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner.

"Cadmus' longtime support for USAID expanded significantly when Nathan Associates joined our firm last year," said President and CEO Ian Kline. "We're proud to continue supporting USAID and the people of Central America through this new vehicle, and we look forward to working in partnership with the public and private sector to address the critical global development challenges confronting the region."

About Cadmus

