Empathic Podiatry Selects eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR, Revenue Cycle Management and Robotic Process Automation to Improve Efficiency

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Empathic Podiatry — a physician-owned specialty clinic, selected eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for swift access to patient information, enhanced interoperability and improved billing solutions.

The Texas-based specialty practice offers comprehensive podiatry care to assisted living and nursing home communities. The intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR transforms the delivery of healthcare. Providers can access patient information anytime, and anywhere, with limitless computing power, storage and memory. eClinicalWorks RCM provides a complete end-to-end billing solution or a self-service practice management model. The real-time dashboards and on-demand reporting help practices stay up to date with their financial health. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with RCM features or bots also helps improve efficiency by streamlining routine tasks, including statement processing and payment posting.

“We were looking to partner with an innovative healthcare IT solutions company like eClinicalWorks to enhance efficiency and provider satisfaction, leading to improved patient outcomes,” says Dr. Ryan Taylor, DPM, Empathic Podiatry. “Having utilized eClinicalWorks EHR in one of my previous practices, I found the software very easy to use. I hope to achieve seamless integration for charting patient information and easy billing solutions. This will allow me to focus better on patient care than administrative tasks.”

eClinicalWorks RCM solutions offer the following features to Empathic Podiatry:

Real-time patient insurance eligibility

Visibility dashboards to monitor practice performance

Claim processing, review, scrubbing, and follow-up

Insurance & patient payments go directly to your practice

Denials and appeals management

Manage workers’ compensation and other liability claims

Manage the preliminary steps necessary to send accounts to collections

Daily, monthly, and year-to-date statements and reports

About Empathic Podiatry

Empathic Podiatry is a Texas-based, physician-owned specialty clinic that offers podiatry care to assisted living and nursing home communities. Its mission is to provide podiatry care to those in long-term facilities. For more information, visit https://empathicpodiatry.com/

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.