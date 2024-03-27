CNR, France's Top Renewable Energy Producer, Selects Cosmo Tech for Asset Investment Planning Simulation

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cosmo Tech announces it has been selected by CNR, France's leading producer of 100% renewable electricity, for a five-year partnership to enhance its asset management efficiency, supporting its strategic and tactical planning decisions with advanced AI-Simulation software.

The aim of bringing Cosmo Tech on board for CNR is to assist its teams in predicting how their decisions in asset renewal and maintenance will affect overall performance. This helps optimize investments and improve the operational efficiency of CNR's hydroelectric and solar power plants, dams, and locks in France's Rhône Valley.

“Through 90 years of experience in producing renewable energy and developing the navigability of the Rhône river, CNR has continuously innovated and gained expertise in managing industrial equipment," said Mathieu Stortz, General Director at CNR. "Our choice of Cosmo Tech's AI Simulation capabilities marks a significant advancement towards supporting our 2030 strategy. This collaboration is set to increase the profitability of our capital-intensive industrial facilities and optimize the management of the Rhône's natural resources, further fortifying our role in the region’s energy transition.”

Cosmo Tech is a software company renowned for its expertise in AI Simulation and Enterprise Digital Twins. Acting as a navigator for business decision making, the software generates thousands of scenarios to predict all possible futures and their outcomes. CNR can simulate the impact actions will have on the overall performance and better optimize plans and operations.

”For the past 10 years, we have partnered with major asset-intensive manufacturers and energy players. They are all facing significant changes and modernization challenges with their aging assets in line with the accelerated energy transition. We have witnessed how navigating complexity and uncertainty with AI Simulation is a key to their success, significantly helping them drive transformation through asset management” said Hugues de Bantel, co-founder and CEO of Cosmo Tech.

CNR fulfills three roles for the Rhône river region in France: electricity production, navigation, and the irrigation of agricultural land. Its 49 hydropower plants, 59 solar plants, 19 dams and 59 wind farms, and 330 km of navigable waterway between Lyon and the Mediterranean, industrial and port sites make it a key player in the energy transition of the region. Spread out along the Rhône Valley, these facilities also form a complex system where any action at one site can have an impact on the others, creating cascading effects across the Rhône Valley and affecting the river's flow, which must be maintained at a specific height, whatever the weather conditions.

Michel Morvan, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Cosmo Tech also added, “We are excited to provide CNR’s teams with the software to optimize their decisions, aligning all stakeholders on common objectives, with a clear and tangible vision of the impact of strategic and tactical decisions across CNR's operations. This partnership not only highlights the potential of AI Simulation in managing complex systems but also cements Cosmo Tech’s commitment to aiding sustainable transition in industry.”

About Cosmo Tech

Cosmo Tech provides AI Simulation and digital twins for enterprise decision making. Decision makers use Cosmo Tech software, powered by goal-seeking simulations generated from a 360° twin of their organization to navigate through complexity and uncertainty. They can either test the impact of a disruption, a decision, or set target performance indicators to find the best path out of millions of possible futures. Leading companies from the manufacturing, automotive, energy, and transport rely on Cosmo Tech’s combined predictive and prescriptive capabilities to anticipate what’s coming and confidently optimize operations, improve profitability, build resilience and sustainability.

About CNR

CNR (Compagnie Nationale du Rhône) is France’s leading producer of 100% renewable power, with an installed capacity of 4,000 MW. It converts energy from water in the Rhône River - for which it has held the concession since 1934 - and harnesses energy from the wind and sun, operating 115 wind and photovoltaic power plants throughout France. Its business as an energy company is what enables it to fund the development of its two other historic activities - river transportation development and navigation management, agricultural land irrigation - and its public-interest work (5Rhône Plans). CNR is France’s only public-interest limited company. Its shares are held primarily by public investors (183 local authorities and public institutions, the Cause des Dépôts group). ENGIE is its leading industrial shareholder. France’s Rhône Development law of February 28, 2022, extended the CNR’s concession until 2041.