SRS Distribution Announces Next Phase of Growth by Combining with The Home Depot to Better Serve Professional Customers

MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SRS Distribution Inc. (“SRS”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with The Home Depot to be acquired for $18.250 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, SRS Distribution will operate as an independent business unit within The Home Depot, focused on accelerating growth in the Pro market.

Over the past 16 years, the SRS family has become one of the fastest-growing building products distributors in the United States. This proposed transaction will bring together the impressive talent, technology, and capabilities of SRS with The Home Depot’s trusted name and robust platform, expanding SRS’ reach into numerous new product categories and customers.

The proposed acquisition will clear a pathway for accelerated growth with the residential and commercial professional customer by expanding The Home Depot’s Pro capabilities, combining online, retail, and wholesale. The combined platform will open new opportunities for existing suppliers and partners by providing access to SRS’ expert workforce focused on specialty verticals, as well as The Home Depot’s cross-project expertise, product mix, network, and digital assets.

Under the agreement, the SRS senior leadership team will remain with the company to guide its ambitious growth plans. Dan Tinker, President and CEO of SRS, will continue to lead SRS operations under this new structure, reporting to The Home Depot CEO Ted Decker.

“We are proud to be combining with The Home Depot to continue our growth journey with the additional resources and capabilities they will put behind us,” said Dan Tinker, President and CEO of SRS. “We set out to find the optimal strategic outcome for the business, and we strongly believe we have achieved just that. With this combination, the future has never been brighter for our supplier partners, our Pro customers, and our team.”

“SRS' ability to build leadership positions in each of its trade verticals while generating significant revenue growth is a testament to its strong vision, leadership, culture, and execution,” said Ted Decker, Chair, President, and CEO of The Home Depot. “SRS' branch network, coupled with The Home Depot’s 2,000+ U.S. stores and distribution centers and comprehensive product offering provides the residential and commercial Pro customer with more fulfillment and service options than ever before. I look forward to welcoming Dan and the entire SRS team to The Home Depot and capturing the exciting opportunity ahead.”

SRS Distribution currently has two private equity investors: Berkshire Partners LLC. (since 2013) and Leonard Green & Partners L.P. (since 2018). “Over the past 16 years, SRS Distribution has successfully grown its business while delivering tremendous shareholder value to its investors and, more uniquely, to its employees,” said Jon Seiffer, Senior Partner at Leonard Green. “This next chapter with The Home Depot is a logical step in SRS' evolution and will mutually benefit both companies’ growth prospects for the benefit of all employees, customers, and suppliers,” said Josh Lutzker, Managing Director at Berkshire Partners.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of fiscal 2024 and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Jefferies LLC. is acting as lead financial advisor, and Goldman Sachs is also acting as financial advisor to SRS on this transaction.

About SRS Distribution

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, SRS Distribution has grown to become one of the fastest-growing building products distributors in the United States. Since the Company’s inception, it has established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving customers, partnering with suppliers, and attracting the industry’s best talent. SRS Distribution currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 760 locations across 47 states. SRS Distribution is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. and Berkshire Partners LLC. For more information, visit www.srsdistribution.com.