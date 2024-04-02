Mela Watermelon Water Announces Partnership with 7-Eleven, Expanding Nationwide Retail

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mela Watermelon Water, a premium canned line of bold, crisp 100% watermelon juice, announced its retail partnership with 7-Eleven to begin rolling out on shelves in locations across the U.S. The brand’s core flavors - Original Watermelon, Watermelon + Passion Fruit, and Watermelon + Pineapple - will be available for purchase in individual 16.9oz cans at select 7-Eleven locations.

Mela’s partnership with 7-Eleven brings the premium watermelon beverage to 6,500 stores across CA, TX, FL, VA, NY. Additionally, the brand will be launching in United Supermarkets with 95+ stores across TX in April while also doubling its presence in Target nationwide to 688 total locations, further expanding its retail portfolio.

“We intentionally designed Mela to effortlessly fit into an on-the-go lifestyle. Our partnership with 7-Eleven allows us to provide simple, hydrating options to even more people in their convenience stores around the country ahead of the summer,” said Dom Purpura, CEO of Mela Watermelon Water.

For more information about Mela and to find a store near you, please visit melawater.com or connect with the brand on social media: @mela.

About Mela Watermelon Water

Harnessing the hydrating power of watermelons, Mela Watermelon Water is a brand of bold, crisp watermelon juice made with real fruit, for a refreshingly tropical sip anytime, anywhere. Led by Dom Purpura (CEO) and a team of experienced CPG trailblazers, Mela sources the best watermelons on Earth, creating a product that comes straight from the juicy red cores to the can. Mela is available for purchase online at melawater.com, on Amazon, and in retail locations including 7-Eleven, Target, Erewhon, Central Market, Fresh Thyme Market, Savemart, and more.